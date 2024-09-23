(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Snow Sports Apparel Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Top Apparel, Bottom Apparel, Accessories), By Application (Men, Women), By Distribution (Online), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global snow sports apparel market size is expected to reach USD 4.31 billion in 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030 The market is driven by growing importance of winter sports among millennials as they provide vitamin D exposure and improve tone muscles. Additionally, during fall season in North America and Europe, people prefer enjoying snow sports on weekend to keep themselves fit for a longer time, which, in turn, is likely to have a significant impact on the industry growth.



Growing popularity of snow sportswear among the adult population for safety as well as appearance purposes is expected to have a positive impact on the snow sports apparel market growth. Furthermore, increasing demand for shooting social media videos of winter sports among the youth population is driving manufacturers to launch various fashionable products.

Women's applications are expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2024 to 2030. Increasing number of women participants from developing countries including China, Mexico, and South Africa is driving the sales of women winter sports wear. Furthermore, increasing number of women snow sports events by authorities at the global level is expected to open new avenues over the next few years.

Increasing number of specialty snow sports stores, coupled with their try and buy option, is expected to boost the market growth. Consumers prefer to purchase their products from offline channels as they can choose from different brands and are able to negotiate product price with retailers.

The Asia Pacific snow sports apparel market is anticipated to witness significant growth in the upcoming years. Growing middle-class population in developing countries such as China and India is a key factor driving the market in this region. As a result, the manufacturers are expected to establish their strategic business units including brand retail outlets in order to cater to the growing requirements of snow apparel among consumers who are interested in leisure activity.

Key manufacturers in the market include VF Corporation; Columbia Sportswear Company; Kering; Amer Sports; adidas Group; DESCENTE LTD.; Decathlon; Lafuma; GOLDWIN INC.; and Skis Rossignol S.A. The companies are taking efforts on designing new products in order to expand their market share.

