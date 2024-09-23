Medmio To Attend 2024 AVLS Annual Conference In Chicago, IL

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Medmio leverages AI-driven medical coding, automated charge capture, voice dictation, mobile patient intake, and other integrated applications for more efficient practice management.

Medmio, a healthcare IT company headquartered in Maryland, is pleased to announce it will be attending the 2024 American Vein and Lymphatic Society Conference

- Levan Sulakvelidze, CEO, MedmioBROOKEVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Medmio, a healthcare IT company headquartered in Maryland, is pleased to announce it will be attending the American Vein and Lymphatic Society (AVLS) Annual Conference in Chicago, IL, from October 10-13, 2024. This prestigious event brings together leading professionals in venous and lymphatic medicine, allowing Medmio to collaborate more closely with healthcare providers and advance the practice of venous and lymphatic care while showcasing its innovative healthcare technology solutions.Medmio's app offers automated charge capture, AI medical coding, voice dictation, mobile patient intake, and other features all designed to reduce administrative burdens and improve practice efficiency. Medmio's unique opnote templates streamline documentation by generating the procedure documentation and also automatically capturing charges. Medmio can work with any specialty, but also has specialized templates for deep venous conditions (such as pelvic venous insufficiency and iliac vein compression), as well as superficial venous treatments (including sclerotherapy, VarithenaTM, VENCLOSETM, VenaSealTM, radiofrequency RF ablation, and other superficial vein therapies).The app also offers tailored templates for compression and lymphedema therapy, making it an ideal tool for specialists looking to reduce administrative burdens and improve workflow efficiency in venous and lymphatic practices. By integrating these advanced features, Medmio empowers healthcare providers to focus on patient care rather than paperwork.“We are excited to participate in this year's AVLS conference and expand Medmio's impact within the venous and lymphatic medicine community,” said Levan Sulakvelidze, CEO of Medmio.“Our goal is to help physicians streamline their practice management and reduce the time spent on administrative tasks, allowing them to deliver better patient care.”Attendees of the AVLS conference will have the opportunity to learn more about Medmio's solutions, including live demonstrations of the app's capabilities like automated charge capture and AI medical coding. Medmio is committed to supporting healthcare professionals by offering cutting-edge tools that improve efficiency, accuracy, and overall workflow.For more information, visit us at the AVLS Annual Conference or contact us using the links below.About Medmio:Medmio is a healthcare IT company specializing in medical charge capture and practice management solutions. Their mobile app offers a suite of advanced features tailored for healthcare professionals, including AI medical coding, automated charge capture, mobile patient intake, medical voice dictation, patient photo and document capture, and other practice management tools. Many doctors' offices rely on third-party medical billing vendors, and existing charge capture solutions require the healthcare provider to manually select the diagnosis and billing codes themselves. There are over 10,000 medical billing codes, and the rules for medical coding can change on a regular basis. Medmio automatically suggests the optimal billing codes using a continuously updated database of medical coding rules, ensuring coding accuracy, reducing charge lag and denial rates, lowering lost revenue and minimizing audit risk. The app is compatible with iOS and Android devices (including Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy Tablet), is HIPAA compliant and seamlessly integrates with electronic health records systems (EHR) bidirectionally in real-time using a secure HL7 interface.For more info about Medmio, or to request a demo or free trial, please find contact info below:Medmio, Inc.+1 (833) MEDMIO-1 (833-633-6461)...Medmio LinkedIn PageAbout AVLS:The American Vein and Lymphatic Society (AVLS) Annual Conference is a premier event for professionals in the field of venous and lymphatic medicine. The conference offers opportunities for networking, education, and the latest advancements in the diagnosis and treatment of venous and lymphatic disorders.For more info about AVLS, please find contact info below:American Vein & Lymphatic Society (AVLS)+1 (847) 686-2277...

