Nigerian President Orders Crackdown On Stolen Vehicle Trafficking

(MENAFN- IANS) Abuja, Sep 23 (IANS) Nigerian President Bola Tinubu has directed local security and law enforcement agencies to crack down on individuals involved in the trafficking of stolen vehicles, a move aimed at further strengthening the country's economic and integrity against the infiltration of organised crime.

In a statement, Tinubu said Nigeria will continue to work with its international partners to ensure that criminals and organised crime groups involved in transnational car theft are deprived of the benefits of their illegal activities, Xinhua news agency reported.

Noting that one of the most effective tools available to law enforcement agencies is depriving criminals of the proceeds of their illicit activities, the Nigerian leader acknowledged the recent handover of 53 vehicles and 180,300 U.S. dollars by the country's Economic and Financial Crimes Commission to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, on behalf of two Canadian citizens who were victims of cybercrime perpetrated by Nigerian nationals.

While expressing concern over the involvement of transnational organized criminal groups in exporting stolen vehicles to Nigeria, Tinubu commended the local anti-corruption police for working with partners to ensure a coordinated and professional response to the menace.

The Nigerian president also ordered that the value of seized and confiscated moveable assets be preserved for the state, society, and victims in line with existing legislation and international conventions.

"Nigeria is not a destination for stolen vehicles and a haven for illicit wealth from foreign countries," he said, affirming that his administration remains committed to tackling money laundering, cybercrime, and other financial crimes.