ADY Participates In Key Transport Forum In China

Azerbaijan actively participated in discussions focused on the
development of the Middle Corridor during the "Meeting with Global
Partners - Trans-Caspian International transport Route Forum,"
organized by "China Railway Express" in Xi'an, China,
The delegation, led by Vusal Aslanov, Deputy Chairman of
"Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC(ADY), joined representatives from
Chinese, Kazakh, and Georgian railways, as well as other permanent
members of the International Association for the Trans-Caspian
International Transport Route.
Discussions at the forum centered on three key areas:
establishing stable and preferential transport rates in the
Trans-Caspian Corridor, ensuring efficient customs clearance and
delivery, and implementing infrastructure projects along the route.
Topics also included the modernization of terminals and stations,
simplification of transit code application processes, unification
of documentation standards, and the creation of an integrated
digital information system.
During the reporting session, Aslanov highlighted the projects
underway in Azerbaijan aimed at enhancing the efficiency and
flexibility of the Middle Corridor. He emphasized the significant
impact of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway on the corridor's
development, noting its annual carrying capacity of 5 million tons,
which reshapes the logistics landscape and strengthens the
connection between Europe and Asia.
Aslanov reported that 57% of the Horadiz-Aghband section of the
Zangazur corridor has been completed, with construction through
Iran to commence after design work is finalized. This corridor aims
to diversify transit routes along the Middle Corridor, shorten
delivery times for goods from China and Central Asia to Europe, and
reduce reliance on multimodal transportation after crossing the
Caspian Sea.
To enhance the efficiency of the Middle Corridor, ADY has
introduced an optimized tariff policy and discounts, with proposals
for increasing the number of container trains. Aslanov suggested
that subsidies from China for cargo operations could further
stimulate corridor development.
At the conclusion of the forum, a cooperation memorandum was
signed for "Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd.," a joint venture
established by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgian railways, aimed
at developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and
improving the organization of regular container trains from China.
Additionally, an "Initiative on the Joint Construction of a
High-Quality Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor" was
signed to outline development strategies and cooperation
directions.
