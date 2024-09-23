ADY Participates In Key Transport Forum In China

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Akbar Novruz Read more

Azerbaijan actively participated in discussions focused on the development of the Middle Corridor during the "Meeting with Global Partners - Trans-Caspian International Route Forum," organized by "China Railway Express" in Xi'an, China, Azernews reports.

The delegation, led by Vusal Aslanov, Deputy Chairman of "Azerbaijan Railways" CJSC(ADY), joined representatives from Chinese, Kazakh, and Georgian railways, as well as other permanent members of the International Association for the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Discussions at the forum centered on three key areas: establishing stable and preferential transport rates in the Trans-Caspian Corridor, ensuring efficient customs clearance and delivery, and implementing infrastructure projects along the route. Topics also included the modernization of terminals and stations, simplification of transit code application processes, unification of documentation standards, and the creation of an integrated digital information system.

During the reporting session, Aslanov highlighted the projects underway in Azerbaijan aimed at enhancing the efficiency and flexibility of the Middle Corridor. He emphasized the significant impact of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars (BTK) railway on the corridor's development, noting its annual carrying capacity of 5 million tons, which reshapes the logistics landscape and strengthens the connection between Europe and Asia.

Aslanov reported that 57% of the Horadiz-Aghband section of the Zangazur corridor has been completed, with construction through Iran to commence after design work is finalized. This corridor aims to diversify transit routes along the Middle Corridor, shorten delivery times for goods from China and Central Asia to Europe, and reduce reliance on multimodal transportation after crossing the Caspian Sea.

To enhance the efficiency of the Middle Corridor, ADY has introduced an optimized tariff policy and discounts, with proposals for increasing the number of container trains. Aslanov suggested that subsidies from China for cargo operations could further stimulate corridor development.

At the conclusion of the forum, a cooperation memorandum was signed for "Middle Corridor Multimodal Ltd.," a joint venture established by Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Georgian railways, aimed at developing the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route and improving the organization of regular container trains from China. Additionally, an "Initiative on the Joint Construction of a High-Quality Trans-Caspian International Transport Corridor" was signed to outline development strategies and cooperation directions.