Pashinyan's Absence Sparks Chaos In Armenia: Archbishop Reappears

Fatima Latifova
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has embarked on a
working visit to New York, USA, where he will participate in the
79th session of the UN General Assembly. According to Armenian
media, during the visit, the prime minister is expected to meet
with UN Secretary-General António Guterres. Additionally, reports
in the Turkish press indicate that a meeting between Pashinyan and
Erdogan might take place.
Pashinyan's visit to the West has given momentum to the
activities of revanchist forces that still maintain influence in
Armenia. Leading protests against Pashinyan, Archbishop Bagrat
Galstanyan held a large gathering at the Karen Demirchyan Sports
and Concert Complex, calling on political forces to unite against
the prime minister. He declared that this meeting would mark the
beginning of a decisive phase in their struggle.
It is worth recalling that the protests led by Galstanyan, which
began on April 19, were primarily sparked by the initiation of the
delimitation of the border between Yerevan and Baku in the Tavush
region. In early May, Galstanyan led a march from Tavush to Yerevan
and has repeatedly called for Pashinyan's resignation, even
announcing his candidacy for the office of prime minister.
As Pashinyan leaves the country for a few days, the clergyman,
who continues to incite rebellion among the Armenian people, seems
to pose ongoing challenges for the PM.
Meanwhile, former judge of the Armenian Constitutional Court Kim
Balayan has criticized the prosecutor general of Armenia for not
accusing Pashinyan of treason. Balayan considers Pashinyan's
recognition of Garabagh as part of Azerbaijan to be an act of
treason against Armenia. He argues that the prime minister's
actions, amid what he describes as the mass "deportation" of
Armenians from Garabagh, should have legal consequences.
Interestingly, Balayan expressed regret over his son Tigran
Balayan, a lawyer who joined Galstanyan's "Tavush for the Homeland"
protest movement and who currently serves as Armenia's
representative to Belgium and the EU.
It is clear that all forces attempting to manipulate the media
during the prime minister's absence are working in parallel.
Galstanyan, on the other hand, indirectly aspires to overthrow
Pashinyan and bring justice to Armenians, whom he claims have been
“occupied” by Azerbaijan.
What, then, will happen to the peace agreement between
Azerbaijan and Armenia?
Time is running out for the signing of a peace agreement between
Azerbaijan and Armenia. As this issue remains unresolved and
continues to be delayed, new orders for provocations are being
given to Armenian soldiers at the border, biassed Armenian
statements are surfacing in the media, and efforts are being made
to frame Garabagh once again as Armenian territory.
Despite Baku repeatedly presenting the necessary and essential
conditions for peace to the Armenian side, the leadership in
Yerevan continues to delay the process with various excuses,
failing to meet the conditions. Yet Baku's demands for peace are
the most basic principles that should be followed between two
states. These principles include, first of all, the security of the
borders and both countries' respect for each other's territorial
integrity, as well as the cessation of territorial claims by the
Armenian side against Azerbaijan. These principles, in particular,
hold Armenia accountable given the recent provocations on the
border.
In addition, the Armenian prime minister's tit-for-tat approach
to territorial claims reveals further doubts about Yerevan's
unwillingness to settle with Baku.
Pashinyan first expressed his agreement to change the Armenian
constitution, then additions were made to it. Later, the Armenian
Prime Minister stated that there are no territorial claims in the
constitution of his country. Some time ago, Pashinyan put forward
in the form of a claim that these claims are in the constitution of
Azerbaijan, not Armenia. It is understood that internal pressures
and theses transmitted from abroad have pushed the head of the
government to change his opinion.
At present, even these two simple conditions seem to be the
heaviest commitment for Armenia. Sometimes in the press and
sometimes in his statements, Pashinyan makes excuses with his
contradictory opinions and tries to avoid obligations with all his
might. In the end, Pashinyan's absence from the country for only a
few days intensified the internal crisis. Political and
non-political opposition and revanchist forces continue to demand
Pashinyan's resignation. Pashinyan should just understand that
fulfilling his obligations to Azerbaijan saves his future from
imminent threats. Because every step Pashinyan has taken so far has
turned him into a traitor to the country in front of the opposition
forces - which once again emphasises the need to change the
country's constitution in order to protect the principle of a safe
neighborhood.
