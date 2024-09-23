ULTIMATE MEDICAL ACADEMY EARNS NUMBER TWO RANKING BY SERAMOUNT FOR PROMOTING WOMEN IN LEADERSHIP

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) UMA ranks among the best organizations nationally for the advancement of women at the highest levels of leadership

Tampa, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seramount, a leading authority in workplace diversity and inclusion, has recognized Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) as one of the 2024 Top 80 Companies for Executive Women. As the most definitive list of top workplaces for women advancing through organizational ranks, it celebrates companies that champion women's achievements, with a focus on succession planning, profit-and-loss roles, gender-pay parity, support and flexibility programs.

Among the top 80 companies, UMA ranked number two for promoting women and number nine for the profile of their workforce.

“I have the privilege of working alongside some of the most talented and inspiring women at UMA.” said Nicole Anzuoni, Chief Administrative Officer at UMA.“Being a part of a leadership team that not only values but actively promotes gender equality has been incredibly empowering. The opportunities to collaborate with other strong female leaders have not only enriched my own career but have also driven meaningful change within our organization. This recognition is a testament to our collective efforts to create a workplace where women can thrive, lead and make an impact in healthcare education.”

The 2024 Top 80 Companies for Executive Women application includes 211 questions on pertinent topics, including women representation at all levels and focuses on the corporate officer and profit-and-loss leadership ranks. The application, based on 2023 data, tracks and examines how many employees have access to programs and policies that promote advancement of women and how many women employees take advantage of them, as well as how companies train managers to help women advance. To be considered, companies must have a minimum of two women on their boards of directors and at least 500 employees nationwide.

“My journey at UMA has been incredibly rewarding, starting as a career services advisor and advancing to Vice President over the past 12 years,” said Lindsay England, Vice President of Office of Transformation.“This progression has been possible because of UMA's support for female leadership and professional development. Being a part of an organization that values and nurtures talent has allowed me to grow alongside other women leaders. UMA's commitment to fostering an inclusive environment has empowered me and many others to excel and lead in our careers.”

UMA has six female board members out of a total of 11 and six female leaders on its C-suite team, which consists of nine members. Currently, UMA has 2,601 team members, with 75.44% of them being women. Additionally, 44.60% of its leadership positions are held by women, reflecting UMA's strong commitment to gender equality and the advancement of women in the workplace.

“UMA's reputation for outstanding healthcare education is built on our culture of care,” said UMA President Thomas Rametta.“We are focused on creating a workplace environment where our team members can be successful and effective in their roles and extend that care to our students, graduates and community. One very important driver for success in building that culture is our commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. We believe that diverse teams bring invaluable perspectives that drive innovation and excellence”

About Ultimate Medical Academy:

The need for skilled healthcare workers in the United States continues to grow. Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA) is an accredited, nonprofit educational institution that helps to meet that need by equipping and empowering students to do vital work at the heart of healthcare. In addition to offering diploma and degree programs, UMA works closely with healthcare companies to connect students directly to job opportunities.

Based in Tampa, Florida, and operating for 30 years, UMA offers hands-on learning at its main campus in Clearwater, Florida as well as content-rich, interactive programs through its online campus. The institution supports students through every step of their journey with access to academic support, interview and resume coaching, job search assistance, technical support and more.

UMA has more than 90,000 alumni and more than 15,000 students nationwide. The institution also provides certified continuing medical education (CME) through ongoing training and professional development opportunities to physicians, nurses and other medical professionals throughout the U.S. annually.

UMA is institutionally accredited by the Accrediting Bureau of Health Education Schools (ABHES, ). The continuing medical education programs are individually accredited and are not included within the institution's grant of accreditation from ABHES. Learn more by visiting

