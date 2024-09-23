Lebanese PM Describes Israeli Occupation's Aggression As War Of Extermination

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- Prime Minister, Najib Mikati stated on Monday that Lebanon was currently facing a war of extermination that aims to exterminate and destroy Lebanese villages and towns by the Israeli occupation, said Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA).

Mikati added that the was working to halt the ongoing Israeli aggression and was doing everything possible to avoid further escalation in the region.

The Prime also called on the UN, the UNSC, and the world powers to stand with justice and deter the Israeli occupation's aggression, and reaffirmed Lebanon's full commitment to UN Resolution 1701.

Mikati also pointed to the UN Secretary General's warning regarding the risk of southern Lebanon becoming "another Gaza," stressing that this concern should serve as a wake-up call, and urged the international community to pressure Israeli occupation forces into ceasing their attacks and complying with UN Security Council Resolution 2735.

He reaffirmed Lebanon's support for resolving the Palestinian issue through the two-state solution, advocating for a just and comprehensive peace.

Since Monday morning, Israeli airstrikes have targeted several towns in southern Lebanon and other regions, resulting in at least 100 deaths and over 400 injuries. (end)

