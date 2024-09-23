Apocalypse Manufacturing Builds World's First New Body Land Rover Defender 6X6

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Meet The Apocalypse World Ender 6x6

POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Apocalypse Manufacturing, the company known for constructing innovative six and four-wheel-drive trucks to combat all on/off-road scenarios, have debuted their latest creation, the "World Ender. This is the first and only available, for purchase, new body-style Land Rover Defender Carpathian 6x6. This masterfully created six-wheel-drive Apocalypse World Ender combines V8 power, with the heritage look of the off-road, safari Defender model line that has been in production since 1983. The showpiece further expands the company's reach into a luxury market segment, with a specific focus on Land Rover die-hards.

"The World Ender is a project a year in the making," said Joseph Ghattas, Founder and CEO of Apocalypse Manufacturing and its sister company, South Florida Customs, also known as SoFlo Customs. "This vehicle represents the culmination of our expertise in creating durable, high-performance, ultra-luxury machines designed to eat the legendary Mercedes G-Wagon 6x6's lunch. In an unpredictable world, we believe the World Ender will provide both peace of mind and unrivaled capability for those who demand the best."

Availability

Apocalypse Manufacturing has available units in stock and is now taking custom orders for this exceptional model, with additional options for upgrades to suit various needs and preferences. Pricing starts at $374,999. All Apocalypse model vehicles are sold through its exclusive retailer - SoFloCustoms.

Key Features of the Apocalypse World Ender 6x6:



Unmatched Off-Road Capability : With a 6x6 drivetrain, reinforced subframe and custom fenders that widen the vehicle by 2', the World Ender is designed to tackle the harshest terrains and navigate through the most challenging environments.

Robust Powertrain : Equipped with a formidable V8 powerplant, the World Ender delivers unparalleled power and performance, ensuring reliable operation in both urban and remote locations.

Enhanced Suspension : This iconic vehicle features an advanced suspension system that maintains the functionality of its air-ride height management. The World Ender can raise and lower by 8" with the touch of a button. Luxurious Interior : Despite its rugged exterior, the World Ender offers a sophisticated and comfortable interior, featuring premium materials, cutting-edge entertainment systems, and customizable options to suit individual tastes.

Fully Loaded World Ender Features:



Patented Tandem Middle Axle delivering full power to all wheels (zero harmonics and feedback noise)

Supercharged Powerplant 5.0 L V8 – 518 Horsepower

Independent Pneumatic Suspension in Front and Back (Air Ride)

Custom Fenders, Skid Plate and 4' Pickup Bed with Rollcage

38" Tires (quiet, center tread riding everyday driver of a tire)

20" Military Style Rims

Custom Lift, Control Arms, Subframe, Spindles

Leather interior on seats and doors

Front "Cow Killer" Push Bar Armor Side Steps

About Us

With a vision in mind, the professionals at Apocalypse Manufacturing sought to create a 6x6 vehicle that could survive the end of times. Through countless hours of engineering, performance adjustment, and off-road testing this 15-year-old outfit succeeded. Behold the Apocalypse – a truck where looks and function dance with the devil in the pale moonlight. With over 500 on the road today, in countries throughout the world, the prophecy has been fulfilled and then some. Apocalypse Manufacturing is proud to have been featured on Jay Leno's Garage twice, as well as earn a starring role in the major Paramount motion picture "The Lost City," alongside Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Daniel Radcliffe and Brad Pitt.

Apocalypse Manufacturing Palm Beach County:

Phone: (954) 306-6163. Address: 2720 Okeechobee Road, West Palm Beach, FL 33409

Apocalypse Manufacturing Build Facility:

Phone: (954) 306-6163. Address: 2151 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. BLVD, Pompano Beach, FL 33311

Apocalypse Manufacturing Broward County:

Phone: (954) 306-6163. Address: 665 NW 4th Ave, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33311

Instagram: @Apocalypse6x6 @SoFloCustoms4x4

SOURCE Apocalypse Manufacturing

