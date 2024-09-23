Death toll increases from extreme flooding in Nigeria

(MENAFN) Severe flooding in Nigeria has led to a staggering death toll of at least 285 people and has displaced more than 640,000 individuals, according to the country's government. The recent torrential rains have wreaked havoc across 31 of Nigeria's 36 states, with the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) reporting that the floods have destroyed approximately 99,046 homes. Just last week, the reported figures included 259 fatalities across 29 affected states and over 625,239 displaced persons.



The flooding has also resulted in over 2,500 injuries and washed away 127,544 hectares of farmland, significantly impacting the agricultural sector. In a concerning development, local media reported that a major bridge connecting the northeastern states of Yola and Gombe has collapsed, stranding thousands of people. NEMA confirmed that this incident has caused “significant disruption to transportation across the region” and has urged residents to avoid the area due to safety risks.



The bridge's collapse is believed to have been caused by structural weaknesses exacerbated by the heavy seasonal rains, according to agency statements.



The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) highlighted that this flooding crisis compounds years of prior displacement, food insecurity, and economic struggles in Africa’s most populous nation. “Communities that had begun to rebuild their lives after years of conflict and violence are once again faced with displacement due to the floods,” noted Arjun Jain, the UNHCR representative in Nigeria, during a press conference in Geneva.



The United Nations refugee agency reported that over 400,000 individuals in Nigeria’s northeastern Borno State have been affected, particularly following a breach in a dam caused by the intense rainfall. As the situation continues to evolve, the need for humanitarian assistance and support is becoming increasingly urgent, with local and international agencies working to address the ongoing crisis.

