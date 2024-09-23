Ethiopian representative considers BRICS positive force for women

(MENAFN) Asalifew Kabeto, an official from Ethiopia’s of Women and Social Affairs, has emphasized the role of BRICS as a vital platform for advancing international cooperation focused on women's leadership and social development. Speaking during the Eurasian Women’s Forum 2024 (EAWF) in St. Petersburg, Kabeto highlighted the unique opportunity BRICS presents for emerging economies to collaborate and share best practices.



“BRICS serves as an alternative forum where countries can unite and exchange valuable experiences regarding women's issues, leadership roles, and social development initiatives,” Kabeto stated. The formation of the BRICS group in 2006—comprising Brazil, Russia, India, and China, with South Africa joining in 2011—has evolved into a significant coalition. Recently, the inclusion of Ethiopia and Egypt, along with Iran and the United Arab Emirates, in January 2024, has expanded its influence. Currently, Russia holds the chairmanship of the group.



In a related discussion, Raymond Matlala, the chairman of the South African BRICS Youth Association, echoed the commitment to women's rights. Matlala, who was raised by a single mother and grew up with sisters and nieces, expressed his determination to advocate for a future where women are free from the challenges faced by their ancestors due to colonization and apartheid. His personal experiences inspire his vision for a better future for the next generation of women.



Together, these perspectives underline the potential of BRICS to be a transformative force in promoting women's empowerment and leadership across member states, highlighting the importance of solidarity and collaboration in driving social progress.

