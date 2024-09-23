Epilepsy Foundation Introduces New Mission & Vision Statements At National Leadership Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The New Statements Guide the Foundation's 2025-2028 Strategic Plan

BOWIE, Md., Sept. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After more than 50 years of operating under the same mission statement, the Epilepsy Foundation unveiled its new mission to staff, partners, and supporters at its annual Leadership in Atlanta. The new mission statement, in addition to a new vision, reflects the role the Epilepsy Foundation plays in the epilepsy community and clearly communicates how it will continue to serve the nearly 3.4 million people living with epilepsy in the United States.



The Epilepsy Foundation's new statements are:



Mission : To improve the quality of life for those affected by epilepsy through education, advocacy, research, and connection.

Vision : So no one faces epilepsy alone



“These statements acknowledge the challenges people with epilepsy may face, while empowering them to navigate their individual journeys with knowledge and hope,” said Bernice Martin Lee, chief executive officer, Epilepsy Foundation.“Our new mission reinforces the role we play within the epilepsy community - we are the first place people turn to for information, we help navigate the complexities of epilepsy, and we provide valuable insights throughout the journey to inform seizure control and treatment decisions. With the Epilepsy Foundation by their side, people with epilepsy and their caregivers have power over their journey.”

The new statements, which have informed the Foundation's Strategic Plan and goals for the next three years, are the result of a comprehensive internal and external assessment and strategic reflection by the Board of Directors, volunteers, and a variety of other stakeholders. The statements are intended to provide clarity and instill confidence for every person living with epilepsy.

About Epilepsy

According to the World Health Organization , epilepsy is the most common serious brain disorder worldwide with no age, racial, social class, national, or geographic boundaries. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) estimates that 3.4 million people in the United States are affected by epilepsy. Epilepsy is the underlying tendency of the brain to produce seizures which are sudden abnormal bursts of electrical energy that disrupt brain functions.

About the Epilepsy Foundation

With a network of partners throughout the United States, the Epilepsy Foundation is focused on improving the lives of people with epilepsy by educating the public about epilepsy and seizure first aid; leading advocacy efforts; funding innovative research; and connecting people to treatment, support, and resources so that no one faces epilepsy alone. For decades, the Epilepsy Foundation has continued to drive innovation and improve access to care to transform the lives of people across the epilepsy spectrum. Today, the Epilepsy Foundation is also focused on addressing social determinants of health in epilepsy through its partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to address barriers to quality care, increase awareness, and reduce the stigma of living with epilepsy. To learn more visit epilepsy.com or call 1.800.332.1000. Follow us on Facebook , Twitter , Instagram , TikTok , and LinkedIn .

