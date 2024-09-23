Superbrands 2024 Honours Thirty-Four Of UAE's Leading Brands At Prestigious Annual Tribute Event
Date
9/23/2024 8:17:03 AM
(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, United Arab Emirates – September 23, 2024: Superbrands, the independent authority and arbiter of branding, successfully hosted its 20th Annual Superbrands Tribute Event, honouring 34 of the UAE's most distinguished brands. The prestigious event took place at the DoubleTree by Hilton, and celebrated the remarkable achievements of these influential brands, recognizing their significant contributions to the market and their continued commitment to excellence in branding.
The 2024 Superbrands awards testify to each brand's remarkable quality, innovation, and credibility. Being awarded the Superbrands status is a prestigious recognition, symbolizing a brand's leadership and reputation across industries. This year, a select group of brands joined the exclusive Superbrands club, further establishing their dominance in the UAE's competitive landscape.
“This event is not just to celebrate the brands themselves but also to celebrate the people - the leaders, the teams and the communities who are the heart and soul of every brand.” said Mike English, said Mike English, Director of Superbrands Middle East.
The tribute event was attended by industry leaders, influencers, and visionaries, offering a unique platform for networking and knowledge sharing while applauding the outstanding achievements of the honoured brands.
The rigorous selection process involved an evaluation by the UAE Brand Council and online voting by over 2,000 senior managers and marketing professionals. Brands were assessed on criteria such as market presence, customer perception, innovation, and overall impact in their respective sectors.
The 34 brands honoured with Superbrands status for 2024 include:
A & A ASSOCIATE LLC
AJMS GLOBAL
ALDO
AL ROSTAMANI GROUP
ALPEN CAPITAL
APPAREL GROUP
ASTER DM HEALTHCARE
AXIOM GLOBAL
BENZOL LUBRICANTS
BINSINA PHARMACY
CALVIN KLEIN
DR JOY
DUBAI DUTY FREE
DUNE
GENERAL/TAQEEF
HAYATNA FRESH
JAWHARA JEWELLERY
KRESTON MENON
LA MARQUISE FINE JEWELLERY
LEVIS
MCI
Nando's
NIKAI
NMC HEALTHCARE
NUTRIDOR
Rafmoh Group
R&B
REEM HOSPITAL
SACOOR BROTHERS
SAUDI GERMAN HEALTHCARE
SKECHERS
STEVE MADDEN
TIM HORTONS
TOMMY HILFIGER
The UAE Superbrands Council, responsible for the rigorous evaluation process, consists of prominent figures including:
Mike English, Director, Superbrands Middle East & North Africa
Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Dubai Duty Free (retired)
HE Saud Salim Al Mazrouei, Director, Hamriyah Free Zone Authority
John Brash, Founder & CEO, Brash Brands
Paras Shahdadpuri, Chairman, NIKAI Group of Companies
Raju Menon, Chairman & Managing Partner, Kreston Menon
Neeraj Teckchandani, CEO & Director, Apparel Group
John Deykin, Branding Expert
Alisha Moopen, Deputy Managing Director, Aster DM Healthcare
Niranjan Gidwani, Consultant Director, TIE Dubai
Dr. Raza Siddiqui, Executive Director, RAK Hospital
Waseem Al Halabi, Board Member, Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry
Rohit Walia, Executive Chairman & CEO, Alpen Capital ME Limited
George Kunnappally, Managing Director, Nando's
MENAFN23092024003092003082ID1108703982
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.