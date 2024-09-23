Launch Of The Book Roti By Shailesh

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) BFC Publications is delighted to present. A powerful new collection of poetry, "Roti." Written by Shailesh, this collection deals with human nature and society. Shailesh's poems deal with complexities in life, often filled with rebellious spirit and deeply rooted atheism.



Shailesh has had a passion for poetry and Hindi literature since the early age of 15. Growing up, Shailesh's belief in atheism is deeply reflected in his poems. His poems act as a reflection of his lifelong rebellion against the injustices and evils in society. The verse of his poems sheds light on the struggles faced by weak and marginalized people in society. The hypotheses of social institutions and exploitation inflicted on people.



Moreover, Shaulesh's work explores the meaning of life in the world, and it is filled with uncertainty. It deals with tension between faith and doubt. Shailesh constantly questions the divine and questions the traditional dogma.



Additionally, the poetry tells about human relationships, challenges, and sorrows to maintain meaningful connections. How complex human nature can be!



In general, ''Roti” conveys a deep understanding of the human condition. As a talented poet, he never fails to channel his passion for poetry into giving a fresh perspective of the world, which binds the readers verse by verse. The book has been made available for purchase on Amazon, Flipkart, Google Play Books, and the BFC Store.





Company :-BFC Publications

User :- Shailesh

Email :...

Url :-