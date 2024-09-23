Lebanon: Citizens Receive Random Warning Texts Urging Them To Evacuate Homes

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Sept 23 (KUNA) -- A number of ministers and citizens in Lebanon received random warning text messages on Monday via the landline network, calling on recipients to quickly evacuate their locations.

Lebanese of Information Ziad Al-Makari said in a statement "As per the psychological war of intimidation adopted by the Israeli enemy, a large number of citizens in Beirut and other areas received random unified phone messages via the landline calling on the respondent to evacuate his location."

He stressed that work in the Lebanese of Information is "continuous and normal," noting that the issue of warning messages is being followed up by the relevant authorities and all employees in the ministry are carrying out their daily duties "in these critical circumstances."

Earlier, Lebanon has witnessed a series of airstrikes by the Israeli occupation forces targeting various towns in the south and other areas of Lebanon. (end)

