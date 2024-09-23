Anker Recalls Some Power Bank Models Due To Fire Hazard What To Do If You Own One

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Some models of the Anker power banks have been recalled due to a fire risk posed by a defect.

Anker Innovations, a tech company established in Silicon Valley in 2011, is known for its charging technology, headphones, speakers and accessories.

The risk comes from some of the lithium-ion batteries used in the Anker 334 MagGo Battery (PowerCore 10K), Anker Power Bank and Anker MagGo Power Bank. Customers have been warned not to throw the powerbank in a trash or recycling bin.

The company said "only a small number of batteries (a batch used in the products from January 3, 2024, to September 17, 2024) may be affected by this issue"; however, the recall programme is being initiated out of "an abundance of caution."

Here's what to do if you own one of the recalled models:



Proof of purchase (e.g., an order confirmation).

A photo of the model number, located on the back or side of the power bank Serial number (SN) of the device

First, check the bottom of the power bank and confirm that it reads: Anker 334 MagGo Battery (PowerCore 10K)/Anker Power Bank/Anker MagGo Power Bank, Model: A1642/A1647/A1652.You can also look for the 16-digit serial number. If the serial number is less than 16 digits, it is not one of the products to be recalled. Note that the letters 'O' and 'I' are not used in these models. Zero maybe misspelt as the letter O, the company said.On the official website, verify the serial number and fill out product recall information.Store the device in a safe place, and do not throw the powerbank in a trash or recycling bin. The device must be disposed of at a facility that accepts lithium batteries. Customers must also refrain from disposing it to the company, Amazon, or any other party.Customers can initiate a replacement with Anker by submitting the following:

