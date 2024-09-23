Enemy Regrouping Near Hlyboke In Kharkiv Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Kharkiv sector, the situation remains difficult, the enemy is regrouping near Hlyboke. Over the past day, the Ukrainian forces killed and wounded 78 invaders and destroyed 71 pieces of the enemy's weaponry and equipment in the Kharkiv Operational Tactical Group (OTG) area of responsibility.

The press service of the Kharkiv OTG reported this on Telegram , seen by Ukrinform.

"Near the settlement of Hlyboke, the enemy has regrouped their assault units, enhanced the communications system, and established cooperation between the units to inflict fire damage. Near Starytsia, to prevent loss of the occupied positions, the Russians made a lodgement, moved small groups of two servicemen of the 2nd Motorized Rifle Battalion, the 72nd Motorized Rifle Division, the 44th Army Corps for the purpose of evacuating sanitary casualties. In Vovchansk, the enemy deployed personnel to advanced positions. The enemy used the TOS-1A heavy flamethrower system near Aggregatnyi Zavod," the report says.

As noted, seven combat clashes occurred in this section of the front during the past day. The Russian invaders launched one missile strike with two missiles, two airstrikes using two glide bombs, 66 strikes with kamikaze drones. They carried out 412 shellings of the Ukrainian positions.

According to the press service, over the past day, the Ukrainian Defense Forces killed and wounded 78 occupiers, destroyed 71 pieces of the enemy's weaponry and military equipment, 43 shelters for personnel and one ammunition storage place.

As reported by Ukrinform, the total combat losses of Russian troops in Ukraine from February 24, 2022 to September 23, 2024 amount to about 643,750 personnel, including 1,330 in the past 24 hours.