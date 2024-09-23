Intimate Lingerie Market To Hit USD 23 Billion By 2032, Says Global Market Insights Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Intimate is projected to witness a CAGR of 5.1% during the period 2024-2032. This growth can be attributed to growing awareness regarding the fit of the products.

Intimate Lingerie size is projected to accrue more than USD 23 billion in revenue by 2032. The expansion of is significantly influencing the market progression.

Retailers are increasingly leveraging online platforms to reach a broader audience for offering a wide range of intimate lingerie styles and sizes. E-commerce platforms are currently providing consumers with the convenience of discreet shopping, detailed product descriptions, and personalized recommendations. Brands are also continuing to optimize their online presence while enhancing user experience through virtual fitting tools and interactive features.

Additionally, collaborations between lingerie brands and e-commerce giants are likely to result in exclusive collections and special promotions, further attracting online shoppers. For instance, in June 2023, Victoria's Secret launched its lingerie collection in Amazon Fashion stores. This move expanded the brand's reach besides providing customers with convenient access to its products through a major online retail platform.

Rising preference for shapewear

Intimate lingerie market from the shapewear product type segment may exhibit a decent development rate over 2024-2032. Designers are focusing on developing shapewear that offers both comfort and functionality using advanced materials and innovative designs. These products are enhancing body contouring while providing support and confidence to wearers. Consumers are increasingly seeking shapewear that integrates seamlessly with everyday clothing while allowing a smooth, flattering silhouette. As shapewear continues to evolve, brands are expected to introduce new features, such as moisture-wicking fabrics and adjustable designs.

Growing incorporation in online channels

Intimate lingerie market from the online distribution channel segment will witness a noteworthy CAGR from 2024 to 2032. Retailers are increasingly focusing on enhancing their digital storefronts for offering a diverse range of products through e-commerce platforms. These channels are currently providing consumers with the convenience of shopping from home, complete with detailed product information, reviews, and personalized recommendations. Brands are also continuously improving their online presence by incorporating virtual fitting tools and interactive features to enhance the shopping experience.

Europe to witness higher utilisation

Europe intimate lingerie market size will register a robust CAGR from 2024 to 2032 due to rising income levels. Consumers are increasingly able to invest in higher-quality and luxury lingerie items, driven by their growing disposable income. Retailers are currently expanding their product offerings to cater to this demand while introducing a wider range of high-end, stylish, and comfortable lingerie options. This shift is allowing brands to focus on premium materials and innovative designs, enhancing the overall consumer experience in the region.

Intimate Lingerie Market Players

Calvin Klein, Chantelle, Fashion Nova LLC, Gap Inc., The, Hanesbrands Inc, Hennes & Mauritz AB, Hunkemoller International B.V, Jockey International Inc, MAS Holdings, Marks & Spencer, PVH Corp., Triumph International, Victoria's Secret & Com and Zivameare are some of the intimate lingerie industry contenders.

These companies are forming more partnerships to launch exclusive collections while enhancing product variety and consumer engagement. For instance, in February 2023, Victoria's Secret and VS Collective partnered with Naomi Osaka to launch their first design collaboration. This collection introduces unique and stylish intimate lingerie, blending Osaka's creative vision with Victoria's Secret's renowned lingerie expertise.

