Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs Meets Foreign Minister Of Nicaragua

New York: Minister of State for Foreign Affairs HE Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi met Monday with Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Nicaragua HE Valdrack Ludwing Jaentschke, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed aspects of cooperation between the two countries and ways to enhance and promote them, as well as a number of regional and international issues of common concern.