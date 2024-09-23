RHEEM MIDDLE EAST ESTABLISHES REGIONAL HEADQUARTERS IN SAUDI ARABIA

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Rheem Middle East, a leading of innovative and energy-efficient air conditioning and water heating solutions, has opened its new regional headquarters (RHQ) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. This move reinforces Rheem's commitment to investing in one of its key markets, and is set to further accelerate its growth across the region. AD: Targeted Ads. Maximum Impact.

The decision is testament to Saudi Arabia's thriving and commitment to sustainability and innovation, aligning with the Rheem Middle East's own values. In recent years, governmental initiatives such as the Vision 2030 program – designed to reduce the Kingdom's reliance on oil and diversify its economy – have transformed Saudi Arabia into a dynamic center for global business. Today, the Kingdom is one of the leading economies in the Middle East and the largest within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The opening of the new RHQ follows the launch of Rheem's first Innovation and Learning Center (ILC) in Riyadh earlier this year. The ILC not only showcases Rheem's advanced technologies but also serves as a hub for training and developing the next generation of Saudi professionals. Since its launch, the center has played a pivotal role in advancing the HVAC and water heating industry in Saudi Arabia by offering hands-on training, collaborative learning, and practical experience, all in line with international best practices.

And, through its comprehensive ProPartners training program, Rheem is empowering young Saudi HVAC professionals with essential skills and knowledge, aligning with the nation's vision for growth and local talent development. This strategic initiative underlines Rheem's dedication to fostering local expertise while driving innovation and excellence in the regional HVAC industry.

Brian Hempenstall, VP and GM, Rheem MEA, says:“As we approach our 100-year anniversary in 2025, Rheem remains committed to global innovation and sustainability, with Saudi Arabia playing a crucial role in achieving our aspirations. Our new RHQ in Riyadh symbolizes our commitment to this dynamic, fast-growing market, and our belief in its potential as a center of excellence and innovation.”