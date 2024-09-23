Deepti Sadhwani to Attend Prestigious Dubai Fashion Week

(MENAFN- GAC Motor)



September 6, 2024. Dubai, UAE - Dubai Week (DFW) dazzled once again with its blend of elegance, glamour, and cutting-edge fashion. Often referred to as DFW, this iconic event is a beacon for top designers and fashion aficionados from around the world. Securing a spot at DFW is a notable achievement, celebrated by designers and attendees alike.



This year, the multi-talented actress, singer, and influencer Deepti Sadhwani graces the event with her presence. Known for her vibrant personality and influential style, Sadhwani is thrilled to be part of this prestigious fashion showcase.



On her first look, she is wearing a black ensemble from Istanbul-based fashion designer Fouad Sarkis under Maison7 multi brand couture house while she sports a studded green evening gown from Designers & Us for her second look. Both looks were styled by Juneja Sanchi and accessorized by Jewel Street Delhi. Her ethereal makeup was made by Raveen Anand and Hair from celebrity hairstylist Sunil Kumar.



DFW 2024 features collections from illustrious designers such as Angelo Estera, Rizman Ruzaini, Amjad Khalil, Erick Bendana, and Ihab Jiryis. The event promises to be a spectacular display of creativity and innovation, with the participation of high-profile personalities like Sadhwani adding extra sparkle.



Commenting on her upcoming attendance, Deepti Sadhwani expressed her excitement, stating, “I am eager to experience the thrilling world of Dubai Fashion Week. It’s an honor to witness the extraordinary talent and creativity that will be showcased.”



Dubai Fashion Week continues to be a pivotal platform, highlighting the city’s dynamic fashion scene and its influence on the global stage. The event is expected to be a major talking point in the fashion industry, drawing attention from around the world.



For more information on Dubai Fashion Week and the complete list of participating designers, visit



