Allison Transmission Strengthens Middle East Reputation with Significant Sales Growth in Saudi Arabia

Middle East, August 12, 2024 – Allison Transmission has strengthened its reputation in the Middle East with a significant milestone in Saudi Arabia. A new partnership with HINO Motors has led to the deployment of over 80 HINO 500 Series trucks, equipped with the Allison 3000 Series™ six-speed fully automatic transmission, to Fire and Hazard Control Co in the Kingdom.



This achievement marks a substantial growth for Allison from the initial delivery of eight trucks in 2022, highlighting an increased demand for Allison’s advanced transmission solutions in the region. These trucks are primarily utilised for the distribution of utility equipment and the mounting of mobile cranes, showcasing the versatility and reliability of the Allison 3000 Series transmissions.



Equipped with the Allison 3000 Series, the HINO 500 Series trucks are designed to handle the rigorous demands of utility operations. The transmission’s patented torque converter amplifies engine torque up to 1.77 times, providing powerful starting performance essential for heavy-duty tasks. Additionally, Allison’s Continuous Power Technology™ ensures seamless power transfer to the wheels, minimizing torque loss and ensuring efficient and reliable operation.







