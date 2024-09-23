Aram Huvis To Bring AI To Skin/Scalp Care With Its AI-Based Portable Device And Custom Care Product Maker At CES 2025

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Sanghyun Park, Vice President of Aram Huvis, pitching during the 'Global Meetup' event with Ubergizmo held at the MIK Basecamp on August 28 (Wednesday).

Sanghyun Park, Vice President of Aram Huvis, answering questions during the 'Global Media Meetup' with Ubergizmo

ECW CUBE (Lilai View)

Ellapiel Tailor

Hubert Nguyen, CTO of Ubergizmo, took a commemorative wrap-up photo, along with Sanghyun Park, Vice President of Aram Huvis

Aram Huvis will showcase ECW CUBE and Ellapiel Tailor, AI solutions for healthy scalp and skin, ushering its market expansion

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, September 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aram Huvis (CEO Dongsoon Park) participated in the 'Global Media Meetup' Season 2 event, which targeted Korean startups and took place from August 27 (Tuesday) to 28 (Wednesday) at the MIK Basecamp in Seocho-gu, Seoul.The event, co-hosted by global media outlets AVING News and Ubergizmo, aimed to introduce Korean startups' products and technologies to the worldwide market. It focused on preemptively reporting information about startups applying for the CES 2025 Innovation Awards and participating in CES to expand business opportunities through international media.Aram Huvis, a company that has been manufacturing and distributing skin and scalp diagnostic devices for 22 years, collaborates with major cosmetic brands such as LVMH, L'Oréal, Guerlain, Estée Lauder, P&G, Aveda, Beiersdorf, and L'Occitane, maintaining long-term partnerships.In CES 2023, Aram Huvis was recognized for its product innovation by receiving an Innovation Award for its AISG (AI Scalp Diagnosis Device). This device provides an accurate diagnosis report by learning from over 100,000 pieces of biometric data collected by the company. It offers approximately 3 million personalized“recipes” for custom shampoos and serums. AISG is registered with the Korean Intellectual Property Office as a“Big Data-Based AI Scalp Diagnosis and Analysis System.”Based on this innovative technology, the company plans to expand its business into 'Ellapiel (Customized Scalp Cosmetics)' by transmitting consultation data to a smart factory for immediate manufacturing after diagnosis. Additionally, they have developed the portable ECW-CUBE, a small diagnostic device using AISG technology, and hold 42 domestic and international patents based on this technology.Aram Huvis exports its skin and scalp diagnostic devices to over 70 countries, with 80% of its sales coming from overseas. Domestically, it collaborates with brands such as LG Household & Health Care and Juno Hair. The company has seen great success in global diagnostic device markets, including countries like Spain, Poland, Italy, France, the U.S., Canada, UAE, China, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, India, South Africa, and Turkey. Furthermore, through long-term partnerships with over 100 global brands, including the Top 10 brands, Aram Huvis has solidified its position in the market.Aram Huvis was also recognized as a“Global Small Giant” by the Ministry of SMEs and Startups and listed as a“World-Class Product” by the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy and the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency (KOTRA).At CES 2025, Aram Huvis plans to unveil the 'ECW CUBE' and 'Ellapiel Tailor.' The ECW CUBE is a portable AI-based scalp care device that uses patented AI scalp grading technology (AISG) to analyze seven scalp conditions and categorize them into ten types. Equipped with a 1/4-inch color CMOS sensor with 2 million pixels at 60x magnification, it provides high-resolution images for precise diagnosis, according to the company. The device is Wi-Fi enabled and features automatic LED control, allowing for detailed scalp analysis anytime, anywhere, without specialized equipment or knowledge.Additionally, Aram Huvis developed the 'Ellapiel Tailor,' which allows consumers to manufacture customized skin care and scalp care products at home, tailored to their skin and scalp characteristics through precise AI diagnostics. The company confirmed receiving regulatory exceptions for customized cosmetics from the Ministry of Trade, Industry, and Energy. Furthermore, Aram Huvis published the study“Artificial intelligence-based prescription of customized scalp cosmetics improved the scalp condition: efficacy results from 100 participants,” which was selected and featured in the UK's 'Journal of Dermatological Treatment.'The 'Ellapiel Tailor' provides a personalized formula based on AI diagnosis of an individual's skin and scalp conditions. It includes a high-speed homogenizer (12,000 rpm) and precise temperature control up to 100°C, ensuring stable emulsification for various products. Pre-measured ingredient packs simplify production, allowing fresh small batches (50–200g) to be created within 10 minutes. The components are easy to clean, and the device features automatic shut-off and safety locks, emphasizing user safety.Aram Huvis plans to launch the 'ECW CUBE' and 'Ellapiel Tailor' domestically, with CES 2025 marking the start of its expansion into the U.S. market. Following CES, the company aims to launch and sell its new products globally through its distribution networks and partners in Spain, Italy, Poland, Germany, France, the U.S., Canada, China, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia.Additionally, after CES, Aram Huvis will participate in the influential global beauty exhibition Cosmoprof Bologna, Italy (to be held in March 2025), where it will meet with its European distributors. The company plans to attend up to 10 exhibitions annually, expanding sales to over 100 countries and increasing the number of new distributors by more than five each year.At the Global Media Meetup, Aram Huvis' pitch was followed by a Q&A session with Ubergizmo. Ubergizmo's CTO, Hubert Nguyen, raised questions regarding the quality of the images, asking about the camera used and how it compares to a smartphone camera. Sanghyun Park, Vice President of Aram Huvis, explained,“We use a high-magnification microscope, not a camera. Issues related to the scalp require detailed images between the hair strands to analyze symptoms and colors. The lighting is also crucial-it must not be too bright, just the right amount.”He further explained,“The Ellapiel Tailor is like a personalized cosmetic manufacturing machine, similar in size to a home coffee machine. You insert one of the three pouches, select the settings, and display the temperature and mixing speed, making it easy to use. These characteristics ensure that our products are fresh and must be used promptly. Even if unopened, the shelf life is about one year, but once opened, it is best to use the product within six months. Since users make the products themselves and they are reusable, there's no need for excess packaging or plastic. Plus, the machine has a built-in cleaning function, making it easy to maintain.”Vice President Park noted that regarding FDA requirements for exports,“The pouches will be registered with the FDA and CPAP, and we are already progressing through the KFDA in Korea, awaiting government approval. Once these procedures are complete, we will sequentially seek approval from other countries. Developing and launching such products as a small business is difficult, but we have invested heavily in R&D and achieved satisfying results. This year and next January will be crucial business milestones for our company.”He concluded,“Aram Huvis aims to continue growing, to make the world more beautiful and beneficial through innovative ideas. Using our accumulated data and AI technology, we provide personalized care products and services without harmful preservatives based on accurate skin and scalp diagnoses.”

