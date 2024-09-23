Israeli warplanes initiate wave of over 80 airstrikes on southern, eastern Lebanon

(MENAFN) Israeli warplanes launched a significant wave of over 80 early on Monday morning, targeting various regions in southern and eastern Lebanon. According to Lebanon's official news agency, the strikes began at 6:30 a.m., with fighter jets executing a rapid series of within a half-hour timeframe. The areas affected included the valleys and regions between the towns of Ansar and Zrariyeh in the Nabatieh Governorate.



Additional targets included the outskirts of several towns, such as Wa'ba, Jibchit, and Sharqia, as well as locations like Al-Namiriyeh, Kfar Tebnit, Nabatiyeh El Faouqa, and Deir El Zahrani. The strikes also extended to the Al-Jamiat neighborhood and the surrounding areas of the Kfar Roummane-Midneh highway, hitting outskirts in various towns across the region.



At the same time, a separate series of heavy airstrikes targeted the Beqaa region, impacting areas around Chmistar, Bodai, Nabi Chit, and the outskirts of Baalbek. The strikes also affected northern Beqaa, including Zboud, the mountainous regions of Hermel, and Jabal Safi in western Beqaa. Furthermore, Israeli warplanes conducted attacks east of Tyre and targeted the Litani River in southern Lebanon.



While there have been no immediate reports of casualties, ambulances have been dispatched to the affected areas. Reports indicate that Israeli surveillance drones were observed flying over villages in both the western and central regions, extending their monitoring as far as the Litani River. Tensions have escalated between Hezbollah and Israel following a deadly airstrike on Friday that claimed at least 45 lives, including women and children, and injured many others. Hezbollah confirmed the loss of at least 16 members, including high-ranking leaders, during the previous strike, heightening the conflict in the region.

