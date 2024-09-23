New York records 1st human EEE case in around 10 years

(MENAFN) New York state has reported its first case of eastern equine encephalitis (EEE) in nearly a decade, with the rare mosquito-borne virus detected in Ulster County. The affected individual is currently hospitalized, and local authorities are investigating the case, which marks the first confirmed instance of EEE in the state since 2015. Dr. James McDonald, New York State Health Commissioner, emphasized the seriousness of EEE, noting that it is a fatal with no available vaccine, and urged residents to remain vigilant as mosquito-borne illnesses continue to pose a risk even as temperatures cool.



The recent human case follows a confirmed EEE infection in a horse in Ulster County back in August, as well as positive tests for the virus in two emus in Rensselaer County earlier this month. Health officials clarified that the virus does not transmit directly from birds to humans. This latest case in New York contributes to a national tally of at least 11 EEE cases reported this year, with the yearly average typically around 11 cases, primarily in eastern or Gulf Coast states.



In addition to New York, other states have also reported EEE cases this year, including Massachusetts (four cases), New Hampshire (two), and single cases in New Jersey, Rhode Island, Vermont, and Wisconsin. Since 2003, the U.S. has seen at least 196 reported cases of EEE, leading to 176 hospitalizations and 79 deaths, underscoring the disease's potential severity.



To prevent infection, health officials recommend taking precautions against mosquito bites. These include using insect repellent, wearing long-sleeved clothing, treating gear, and implementing mosquito control measures indoors and outdoors. Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger urged residents to follow these recommendations to mitigate the risk of EEE infection, noting that while most infected individuals may not exhibit symptoms, severe cases can lead to serious health complications and a high mortality rate.

