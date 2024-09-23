Noida Mall Shooting: Drunk Men Open Fire In Parking Lot 3 Arrested. Know All Details Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Three men have been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred in the parking lot of Gardens Galleria mall in Noida.

According to Manish Mishra, the additional deputy commissioner of in Noida, the incident occurred on Sunday night when two groups got into a fight at a pub in Gardens Galleria mall. The altercation moved to the parking lot, where shots were fired.

As per Mishra, the police have arrested three people and also recovered the weapon used. "“Three people have been arrested and the weapon used in the firing has been recovered by the police. FIR has been registered at Sector 39 police station,” said Manish Mishra.

