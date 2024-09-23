Why Japan Will Not Come To Taiwan's Rescue

(MENAFN- Asia Times) This article first appeared on Pacific Forum and is republished with kind permission. Read the original here .

Taiwan hopes that if China Taiwan that Japan will come to its rescue.

A poll conducted by the Tokyo-based Central Research Services on the behalf of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Japan found that

77%

of Japanese feel close to Taiwan. Of the survey group, 72.8% said that the relationship between Taiwan and Japan is“good” or“somewhat good,” while only 1.2% said it was“bad” or“somewhat bad.”

Perhaps it's because of numbers like this that nearly

60%

of Taiwanese believe Japan would dispatch the Self-Defense Forces to come to their assistance in the event of an attack by China, according to a 2021 Taiwanese Public Opinion Foundation poll.

Are such hopes misplaced?

“People greatly admire Taiwan, they love Taiwan. One of the reasons they love Taiwan is no other country in the world loves Japan as much as the Taiwanese But there is a big gap between that sort of warm and fuzzy 'we like you, admire you ' and all that, and sending troops into harm's way,” Jeffrey Kingston, a professor of Asian Studies at Temple University, Tokyo, told Voice of America.

“There is an expectation in Washington that Japan would intervene, and I think [the] political leadership of the Liberal Democratic Party thinks they should intervene, but the public is extremely leery of Japan going beyond its pacifist constitution,” he said.