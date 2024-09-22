Data Center Asia 2025 Set For Ground-Breaking Launch In Hong Kong

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HONG KONG, Sept. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Positioned as an essential knowledge exchange and a cross-continental meeting place for the industry, Data Center Asia (DCA), organized by Informa Markets Asia, is set to make its grand debut from 15 to 17 July 2025 at AsiaWorld-Expo, Hong Kong. Building on the success of the long-running, AFCOM-affiliated Data Center World event in the US, Data Center Asia will serve as the epicenter for data center innovations and business transformations in the fast-growing Asia-Pacific markets, with highlights to the regional hotspots such as the Greater Bay Area (GBA). Hong Kong as a prime event location allows the event to attract a diverse visitor mix across Asia-Pacific region and boost the connectivity with global markets.

By showcasing the end-to-end data center value chain, DCA 2025 promises to be a transformative moment for Asia's data center ecosystem, offering unparalleled opportunities for education, networking and sourcing that will shape the future of digital infrastructure. The event will be co-located with Build4Asia, The Battery Show Asia and Mobility Tech Asia , bringing content and visitor synergies under a broad renewable energy theme that covers advanced battery technologies, energy storage, electric/hybrid technologies, green facilities and green building solutions, and other relevant subjects.

The Ultimate Showcase of Data Center Innovations

The three-day DCA 2025 will showcase hundreds of advanced solutions designed to help attendees refine their data center strategies. Exhibitors will span the entire data center industry ecosystem, bringing together every key element from data center infrastructure, design engineering and systems integration, intelligent products and technologies, cloud and virtualisation to telecommunications. Corporate users and industry professionals including data center operators, IT and infrastructure managers, facility managers, cloud service experts, cybersecurity specialists and sustainability advocates will have the opportunity to connect with top-tier global suppliers, explore the latest technologies, and rethink the full lifecycle of data center operations.

Held alongside the exhibition, The DCA conference will feature a series of expertly curated tracks, each focused on the latest trends and best practice in the industry. Featuring over 100 top-tier speakers across the region and from outside Asia, attendees will

engage in in-depth discussions on key topics such as the current market landscape, energy efficiency & sustainability, data center design &

operations, among many others. This dynamic exchange of ideas will inject new energy into the data center communities, offering attendees invaluable insights and practical takeaways.

Hong Kong as a Springboard to China and the Wider Asian Markets

Strategically located in the heart of Asia, Hong Kong bridges between Mainland China and the rest of the world, offering unmatched access for foreign businesses to enter the burgeoning GBA and the wider China markets and meanwhile enabling China local enterprises to expand their global footprint. Situated at AsiaWorld-Expo, which is conveniently located next to the Hong Kong International Airport and near the Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macao Bridge, DCA 2025 ensures seamless access for visitors from all directions, making it an ideal platform to foster global connections and explore trans-continental business opportunities.

Hong Kong is distinguished by its superior connectivity, deep talent pool and advanced hardware infrastructure that complement the essential needs of the data center industry. The city's commitment to supporting this sector is evident in its significant government initiatives, including subsidies for relevant R&D projects and the redevelopment initiatives to convert industrial buildings into the state-of-the-art data centers. These efforts are also complemented by Hong Kong's strong supply-demand dynamics within key industries such as finance, trade, insurance and logistics, which drive lasting and robust needs for data center solutions. All these offer a fertile environment for investment and growth to the data center.

Strategic Co-Location for Maximum Synergy

As a strategic move to create powerful synergies, DCA 2025 will be co-located with three other technology-focused events held across seven standard halls at AsiaWorld-Expo:



the locally acclaimed Build4Asia, which specializes in green building, smart facilities and efficient power management

the inaugural edition of The Battery Show Asia, which showcases the advancements in advanced battery and energy storage technologies the newly created Mobility Tech Asia, which explores the future of new energy vehicles across land, air and water.

This co-location is set to attract a diverse audience encompassing regional professionals from Internet Data Center (IDC) experts, EPC contractors, data center infrastructure manufacturers and distributors, end users and more, which would offer a broader perspective on data applications and drive valuable cross-sector exchange.

In addition, leveraging Informa's extensive technology media network including Data Center Knowledge, InformationWeek, Network Computing and OMdia, DCA 2025 will serve up unprecedented opportunities for networking, knowledge exchange and business collaborations. The extensive industry expertise and audience base brought by these sister brands will significantly enhance the event's global impact and educational value.

Join Us to Shape the Future of Data Center

Data Center Asia 2025 is set to be a premier destination for business networking and knowledge exchange and an industry-leading think tank. The event will cultivate a vibrant community of researchers, business leaders, industry associations and opinion makers, all of whom will contribute ground-breaking insights that could make a lasting impact on Asia's data center industry. Join us in Hong Kong from 15 to 17 July 2025 and be a part of the conversation that will shape the future of Asian data center industry!

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organizer, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit .

SOURCE Informa Markets Asia; Data Center Asia

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED