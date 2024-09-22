Sony MEA elevates the back-to-school experience with immersive technology for the always-on generation

(MENAFN- BPG Group) Dubai, 18 September 2024: Sony Middle East and Africa is collaborating with universities in Dubai for a tech-filled back-to-school experience. Featuring its latest audio products to support learning and development, students will get an exclusive first glimpse of the WF-C510, the newest range of truly wireless earbuds tailored for the young generation, as well as an array of wireless speakers, headphones and gaming products.Sony’s first on-ground collaboration took place at Heriot-Watt University on Wednesday September 4th, and will be followed by fun and activities at University of Wollongong in Dubai on September 16th & 17th, and Middlesex University Dubai thereafter on September 20th.



“Commenting on the collaboration, Jobin Joejoe, Managing Director, Sony Middle East and Africa says” The energy and innovation coming out of Dubai’s universities is inspiring. We are truly excited to be able to provide them with an immersive experience with products designed to support a generation that demands more from their tech, including convenience, quality, and connection. Not only was this the perfect opportunity to engage with students directly, but also hear their stories, and be a part of their journey as they kick off the academic year.”



Adding another layer of excitement to the activations, students had the chance to participate in various competitions like Virtual Soundscapes, designed to showcase the spatial audio capabilities of Sony's cutting-edge gaming headphones. Students will get to experience directional soundscapes, using the headphones to identify audio cues coming from different directions in a fun and interactive game. Another exciting highlight is the Noise Cancellation Whisper Challenge, where participants use Sony’s noise cancellation headphones to guess words or phrases spoken by the promoter, challenging their audio memory. To further enhance the experience, all students received Sony branded giveaways as well as exclusive vouchers that was redeemable using a unique code.



In an era where music, podcasts, and audio experiences shape everyday life, Sony is transforming and elevating the audio experience with its expansive range of products, including the truly wireless headphone and earbuds range, the ULT Power Sound series and the INZONE range, designed for a world where personal expression has shifted to playlists, podcasts, and social feeds.



Whether it’s the rise of remote learning or the popularity of immersive, AI-powered music experiences, Sony is tapping into these cultural currents. By collaborating with universities, Sony is solidifying its commitment to caters to the needs of the next generation and adapt to their fast-paced lifestyles. Blending style, convenience, and cutting-edge technology, these headphones and speakers are the perfect companion for everyday use.







