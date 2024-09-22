Houston Attorney Joe Stephens Rebrands Law Firm To Highlight Injury & Accident Expertise

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) KATY, TX, September 22, 2024 - Renowned Texas attorney Joe Stephens today announced the rebranding of his law practice from "The Stephens Law Firm, Accident Lawyers" to "Stephens Law Firm Personal Injury & Accident Lawyer." This change affects both the firm's Katy and Houston offices and better encompasses the broad range of services offered by Stephens and his team.



The rebranding aligns with recent changes in Texas law regarding law firm branding and more accurately reflects the firm's specialized focus on personal injury and accident cases. For over three decades, Joe Stephens has been a stalwart advocate for injury victims across Texas, building a reputation for tenacity, expertise, and results.



The new name emphasizes the firm's commitment to personal injury and accident cases, leaving no doubt about their area of expertise. It reinforces their dedication to clients - past, present, and future - in addressing their needs in these specific, often life-changing situations.



Stephens Law Firm Personal Injury & Accident Lawyer will continue to offer the same high-quality legal representation that has earned Joe Stephens recognition as a Texas Super Lawyer for over 15 years. The firm's approach remains unchanged: a boutique practice offering personalized service and a commitment to securing the highest possible settlements for clients.



Joe Stephens brings impressive credentials to his practice, being Double Board Certified in personal injury and civil trial law. With over three decades of experience in personal injury cases, he has been named one of Texas' top lawyers by America's Top 100. The firm maintains its client-friendly policy of charging no legal fees until cases are won, demonstrating their confidence in achieving positive outcomes for their clients.



The firm's expertise spans a wide range of personal injury cases, including auto accidents, trucking accidents, and other serious injury incidents. This comprehensive approach ensures that clients receive specialized attention regardless of the nature of their personal injury case.



The rebranding reflects not just a name change, but a reinforcement of the firm's dedication to serving injury victims in Katy, Houston, and throughout Texas. As always, potential clients are offered a free case evaluation, ensuring they can seek expert legal advice without financial risk.



For more information about Stephens Law Firm Personal Injury & Accident Lawyer, or to schedule a free consultation, please visit or call 281-201-0035.



About Stephens Law Firm Personal Injury & Accident Lawyer



Founded by Joe Stephens, a Double Board Certified attorney with over 30 years of experience, Stephens Law Firm Personal Injury & Accident Lawyer is dedicated to representing victims of serious injuries and accidents. With offices in Katy and Houston, the firm has built a reputation for personalized service, expert representation, and a track record of substantial settlements and verdicts for clients.



