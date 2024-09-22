Russian Forces Attack Kherson, Man Injured
Date
9/22/2024 7:17:05 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked the Dniprovskyi district in Kherson in the evening of September 22. A man born in 1996 was injured.
Roman Mrochko, Chief the Kherson City Military Administration, reported this on facebook , Ukrinform saw.
"At around 18:30, the terrorists attacked the Dniprovskyi district of the city with a drone," the post reads.
Earlier, Mrochko reported that on the evening of September 22, Russian terrorists targeted the building of one of the communal enterprises located in the Central district of Kherson. Miraculously, there were no casualties, he added.
Read also: Russians shell village
in Kherson region
25 times overnight
As reported by Ukrinform, in the suburbs of Kherson, Russian invaders dropped explosives on a bus from a drone.
