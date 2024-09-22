UAE Calls For Global Collaboration To Advance Gender Balance At Brics Ministerial Meeting

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Fri 20 Sep 2024, 9:43 PM

The UAE called for global collaboration to advance gender balance, during the Brics Ministerial Meeting on Women's Affairs, in St. Petersburg, Russia, on Friday.

The UAE, was represented by its Gender Balance Council.

The meeting, themed "Women, Governance, and Leadership", provided a crucial for Brics nations to exchange experiences and best practices in women's empowerment.

Member countries also explored opportunities for cooperation in overcoming challenges and driving inclusive economic and social progress.

The UAE delegation, led by Mona Ghanem Al Marri, Vice President of the UAE Gender Balance Council, highlighted the country's achievements in advancing women's leadership.

Mona Al Marri highlighted the major strides the UAE has made in advancing women's role in leadership and governance:“Nine women serve as ministers, making up almost one third of the UAE cabinet. Women now make up over 50% of our Federal National Council, demonstrating the country's commitment to inclusive governance. Today, 70% of our university graduates and 57% of STEM graduates are women. Over 34% of key leadership roles in the private sector are held by women,” she told the audience at the meeting.

The delegation also shared the UAE's efforts to closely integrate gender balance into its sustainable development strategies.

Sheikha Manal bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Gender Balance Council and wife of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, emphasised the UAE's commitment to global collaboration in promoting gender balance across all sectors. She reiterated that gender equality is a core pillar of the UAE's national vision and an integral part of its development strategy, aligning with the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goal 5 on gender equality.

Sheikha Manal highlighted the UAE's deep-rooted dedication to gender balance inspired by the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak“Mother of the Nation,” Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF).

