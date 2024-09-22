No Power Outages Scheduled In Ukraine On Monday
9/22/2024 3:07:50 PM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) No power outages are scheduled across Ukraine on Monday, September 23.
Ukrenergo National Power Company reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"Measures to limit consumption are not planned tomorrow, on September 23," the post reads.
Ukrenergo urged Ukrainians to consume electricity sparingly in the evening hours and not to turn on several powerful electrical appliances at the same time from 16:00 to 22:00.
Russian attacks on Ukraine damaged energy facilities in the country's three regions on September 21.
