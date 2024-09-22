No Talks With Pakistan Until Terrorism Is Eliminated: Indian Gov't

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW DELHI, Sept 22 (KUNA) -- Indian Home Amit Shah said on Sunday that there will be no talks with Pakistan until is eliminated.

The Press Trust of India said quoting Indian Home Minister Shah while addressing people of Jammu and Kashmir; as part of Legislative Assembly Election campaign, that there will be no talks with Pakistan until terrorism is eliminated.

"I want to tell Farooq Abdullah and Rahul Gandhi that there will be no dialogue with Pakistan till terrorism is wiped out. I will talk with my lions (youth of J-K) and not with Pakistan," Shah said. He also opposed any attempt to restore Article 370 that was abrogated by federal government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2019. He said that his party's government is necessary for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir and to give fitting reply to the militants.

"The BJP government is a must in Jammu and Kashmir for peace, prosperity and development besides giving a befitting reply to terrorism and teaching a lesson to Pakistan," Shah said.

The troubled state is facing the first Legislative Assembly Elections after the central government abrogated Article 370 that gave limited self-rule to the only Muslim majority state in India. Apart from the ruling BJP under Modi and opposition Congress under Rahul Gandhi, local parties including National Conference, and People's Democratic Party are among others who have fielded candidates in the elections that began on September 18. The second and third phases are scheduled for September 25 and October 1, while the counting and result announcement is expected on October 8. (end)

