Who Is Anura Kumara Dissanayake?

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) September 22 (newsin) – Dissanayake was born in Anuradhapura, Sri Lanka. He completed his primary education at Thambuththegama Central College and pursued higher education at the University of Peradeniya, where he earned a BSc in Physics. He later attended the University of Kelaniya for further studies, solidifying his academic foundation in the sciences.

Speaking with Daily Mirror, Sri Lanka , the JVP leader said that he initially enrolled at the University of Peradeniya but transferred to the University of Kelaniya due to threats he faced for his ideologies. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in 1995 and became actively involved in student politics, joining the Marxist Janatha Vimukthi Peramuna (JVP) in 1987, which laid the foundation for his future political career.

“Looking back, I was never interested in getting a job and settling down. Politics was my passion. To be honest, I've always wanted to transform and improve our society”, he told Daily Mirror.

The member of parliament from the Colombo district has gained traction by emphasising a need for“drastic change” in governance but his political ascent began in earnest when he was elected to parliament in 2000. By 1998, he had joined the JVP's decision-making body, the politburo.

When the JVP formed an alliance with the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) for the 2004 parliamentary elections, he played a pivotal role as he served as Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, Land, and Irrigation. However, following disagreements within the coalition, Dissanayake resigned from his ministerial position in 2005.

In 2014, he became the leader of the JVP, succeeding Somawansa Amarasinghe. Under his leadership, Dissanayake sought to reshape the party's image, distancing it from its violent past associated with two failed JVP insurrection in 1971 and 1987. He publicly acknowledged these historical actions and expressed remorse for the party's role during those tumultuous times.

“The 1988 / 89 period was a tremendous shock to us, and we can't imagine how this happened. We admit that that several atrocities took place, things which should never have happened, happened. We admit that.”, he said in an interview with Daily Mirror.

He further said,“It is now 25 years since this disastrous period, we have learnt several bitter lessons from it and we pledge that such incidents will never take place at the hands of the JVP.”

Dissanayake first ran for president in 2019 but garnered only about 3 per cent of the vote. Following Sri Lanka's economic collapse in 2022, the JVP centered their campaign around the voters discontent , positioning itself as a voice for systemic change. Dissanayake became known for his strong anti-corruption stance and calls for accountability from previous administrations.

In his campaign speeches, he has highlighted the importance of accountability among politicians, asserting that previous leaders have failed to address the root causes of the economic crisis. NPP's manifesto highlights the need for substantial reforms in Sri Lanka's education system, public health services, and addresses housing shortages.

While specific details about his business ventures are limited, Dissanayake has been involved in various initiatives related to agriculture and rural development, particularly during his tenure as Minister of Agriculture. His past involvement with the Ceylon Tobacco Company has drawn criticism, particularly regarding ethical concerns related to tobacco sponsorships for public projects

Dissanayake's political ideology is rooted in Marxism, advocating for social equity and economic reforms. Recently, he has shifted towards a pro-trade approach , focusing on enhancing the business environment and reforming tax administration while addressing issues like corruption. His policies aim to alleviate the financial burdens on ordinary Sri Lankans while maintaining commitments to international agreements such as those with the IMF.

Dissanayake's rise to prominence has been marked by mixed public perception. While he is viewed favorably among leftist supporters and younger voters seeking change from traditional governance models, critics have labeled him as lacking a clear democratic stance and have pointed out historical ties of the JVP to violent uprisings against the state. However, his recent electoral success indicates a significant shift in public sentiment towards his leadership

