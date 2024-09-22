Hezbollah Targets Israeli Military Industrial Complexes In Response To The Explosions Of Communication Devices

(MENAFN- Palestine News ) Lebanon /PNN / Manar Abudayah-

On Sunday, Hezbollah announced that it targeted Israeli military industrial complexes belonging to an Israeli company north of Haifa with dozens of rockets, describing this action as a“preliminary response” to the detonation of thousands of communication devices earlier this week.

In its statement, Hezbollah

said,“In retaliation for the brutal massacre carried out by the Israeli enemy in various areas of Lebanon on Tuesday and Wednesday (the Baiger massacre and the communication devices), Hezbollah attacked the military industrial complexes of Rafael, a company that specializes in electronic equipment, located in the Zofolon area north of Haifa, using numerous Fadi 1, Fadi 2, and Katyusha rockets.”

Meanwhile, the Israeli army reported that over a hundred rockets were fired from Lebanon early Sunday morning, and firefighting teams were engaged in extinguishing fires caused by the attacks. This followed hours of intense airstrikes on Hezbollah positions.

The army stated in a press release,“Approximately 85 projectiles were detected crossing from Lebanon into Palestinian Occupied territories” shortly after 6 AM GMT, and“around 20 projectiles” were launched in a previous round at about 5 AM.