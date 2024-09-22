Israeli army bombs around 21 schools sheltering displaced people in Gaza since August

(MENAFN) The Israeli has reportedly bombed approximately 21 schools sheltering displaced people in the Gaza Strip since last month, resulting in the deaths of 267 Palestinians and injuring hundreds more, according to a statement from the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor. This organization highlighted a recent attack early Saturday in the Zeitoun neighborhood of Gaza City, where Israeli fighter jets struck a school, killing at least 22 people, including 13 children and six women.



The rights group described these as potential war crimes, emphasizing that targeting civilian facilities, such as schools, is a blatant violation of the principles of distinction, military necessity, and proportionality under international law. It condemned Israeli efforts to justify such strikes, noting that the Israeli military often claims to target armed individuals in these locations, an assertion that Palestinians vehemently deny. The Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor called for international action to protect civilians and ensure compliance with international law, urging countries to impose sanctions on Israel and halt all forms of support for its military actions.



The ongoing offensive has been marked by systematic targeting of civilian infrastructure, including schools, hospitals, and places of worship. Despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate cease-fire, Israel has continued its military operations in Gaza, which began after a Hamas attack last October. According to local health authorities, nearly 41,400 people, predominantly women and children, have been killed, and over 95,700 have been injured during this period.



The humanitarian crisis in Gaza is worsening, with the majority of the population displaced due to the conflict and a blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water, and medical supplies. The situation remains dire as calls for accountability and protection of civilians intensify amidst ongoing violence.

