(MENAFN) Russian Foreign Sergey Lavrov has stated that President Vladimir Putin's recent endorsement of United States Vice President Kamala Harris was intended as a joke. During a press conference in Vladivostok, Lavrov emphasized that the outcome of the upcoming United States election holds little significance, as he believes Washington is largely controlled by what he refers to as the "deep state."



Putin's comments about Harris drew attention when he remarked that he previously supported President Joe Biden but would now root for Harris, given Biden's endorsement of her after suspending his campaign in July. He quipped that Harris has an infectious laugh, suggesting that her campaign was going well. This playful endorsement quickly led to backlash in the United States, prompting the White House to request that Putin refrain from commenting on American elections.



Lavrov further explained that Putin's remarks are often laced with humor, asserting that the Russian president enjoys making jokes during speeches and interviews. However, he conveyed a more serious perspective on United States politics, asserting that Moscow sees no distinction between Harris, former President Donald Trump, or any other American politician, attributing this to the influence of the deep state.



The term "deep state" refers to a network of unelected officials and bureaucrats, particularly within intelligence and military agencies, who are believed to shape government policy behind the scenes. This concept has been a focal point for Trump, who frequently criticized the deep state during his presidency, alleging that it obstructed his policies and perpetuated the "Russiagate" investigation aimed at undermining his administration.



In earlier discussions, Putin has claimed that the true power in the United States lies not with elected officials but within these entrenched bureaucracies, asserting that United States policy reflects the interests of elite groups rather than the will of the populace. As such, Lavrov’s clarification serves to highlight not only the humor in Putin’s comments but also the broader Russian perspective on the complexities of American governance and the challenges posed by influential bureaucratic structures.

