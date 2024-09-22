Empowering Women and Youth: Shri Jayant Chaudhary unveils an array of Skill Development initiatives in Ranchi

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, September 18, 2024 – In a transformative effort to uplift local communities and promote sustainable livelihoods, National Skill Development Corporation under the aegis of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship launched several skill development initiatives in Ranchi, aimed at empowering women and youth in the region. These programs are designed to enhance skills, foster entrepreneurship, and create economic opportunities, ultimately contributing to the holistic development of the community.

The launch event was graced by Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Shri Sanjay Seth, Hon’ble Minister of State, Ministry of Defence.



Speaking on the occasion, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, “On the auspicious occasion of Vishwakarma Jayanti and the Hon'ble Prime Minister’s birthday, we are launching these initiatives that symbolize our commitment to empowering communities through skills and entrepreneurship. The initiatives we unveil today are not merely skill development programs—they are pathways to empowerment, self-reliance, and socio-economic transformation. By focusing on women’s upskilling in millet food processing, bamboo handicrafts, and recognizing the expertise of 'Rani Mistris,' we are tapping into the vast potential that lies within these communities. These initiatives not only promote economic independence but also drive a sense of ownership and entrepreneurship. They are rooted in sustainability, from millet-based enterprises to bamboo crafts, and they align with our broader national goals of inclusivity and sustainable growth. This is a crucial step in reshaping the narrative around skills, where tradition meets innovation, and the local becomes global.”



“I am confident that these programs will inspire lasting change in Ranchi and beyond. Through these initiatives, we are working to restore the dignity of labour, instilling a strong will to work specially for the women fraternity and raising aspirations across communities. With the delivery of our schemes and the launch of the Skill India Digital Hub (SIDH), we have made skill development more accessible than ever, empowering every individual to reach their full potential," he further added.



At the occasion, Shri Sanjay Seth, Hon’ble Minister of State, Ministry of Defence, said, “Jharkhand, with its rich tribal heritage, has a long-standing tradition of millet-based diets. The tropical climate here is perfect for millet cultivation, and the abundance of raw materials gives us a natural advantage in promoting millet-based enterprises. Through these skill initiatives, the Ministry of Skill Development is not only upskilling women in millet food processing but also helping us modernize and preserve our traditional knowledge for today's market. Bamboo handicrafts, deeply rooted in our cultural fabric, are now becoming pathways to sustainable livelihoods for our tribal women. This is about leveraging the natural strengths of Jharkhand’s people and environment, with the support of MSDE, opening up new avenues of growth, ensuring local skills and resources drive long-term economic self-reliance.”



Both, Shri Jayant Chaudhary, Hon’ble Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Shri Sanjay Seth, Hon’ble Minister of State, Ministry of Defence flagged off Kaushal Rath in Ranchi. An initiative of the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), this specialised bus provides accessible, hands-on training in mobile classrooms with modern tools, facilities, and certified trainers. The training programs on these buses will touch on various topics, such as Digital Literacy, Financial Literacy, Retail and Entrepreneurial skills.



Skill Development initiatives launched today in Ranchi:

1. Upskilling Women as Millet Food Processors

Food Industry Capacity & Skill Initiative (FICSI) will train and certify 200 women from Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) in the "Millet Food Processor’ job role as a pilot project under Skill Acquisition and Knowledge Awareness for Livelihood Promotion (SANKALP) programme. The initiative supports the Government of India's International Year of Millets (IYM) 2023, aiming to empower women to create and manage their own millet-based enterprises. This program enhances economic independence while promoting nutritious and sustainable food options in the local market. Through sustained efforts the aim is to train 5000 women from Self Help Groups (SHGs) and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) in the future.

Bamboo Handicraft Training for Tribal Women

The skill training programme launched in collaboration with the Atal Incubation Center (ACIC) at IIT (ISM) Dhanbad, will not only will empower 180 tribal women in the craft of producing bamboo handicraft products but also will promote bamboo as a sustainable alternative to wood and plastic. Participants will be linked to the Self-Help Group (SHG) "ASHMITA," fostering community support and entrepreneurship.

2. Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) for Rani Mistris

This initiative aims to formally validate the skills of 200 women masons or ‘Rani Mistris’ through recognition of prior learning certification, enhancing their employment opportunities and potential for higher wages in the construction sector.

3. Skill Training for Youth

Vikas Bharti will conduct skill training for 120 youth (both male and female) in Ranchi, empowering them through education and skill development. The training will be conducted in four batches over two months, targeting youth who have completed their 10th grade. Encompassing job roles such as Self-employed Tailoring, Toy Making, Beauty Culture and Hairdresser, Mobile repairing and Solar Equipment Repairing, the initiative aims to micro entrepreneurship and self-employability, contributing to a more equitable society.

These initiatives collectively aim to uplift local communities by enhancing skills, fostering entrepreneurship, and creating sustainable economic opportunities. By empowering women and youth, these programs are set to contribute significantly to the socio-economic development of Jharkhand. As participants gain valuable skills and certifications, they will be better positioned to contribute to the local economy, ultimately leading to improved livelihoods and a more sustainable future for the community.

Shri Jayant Chaudhary also visited Jan Shikshan Sansthan (JSS) center in Ranchi, and engaged with beneficiaries, who exhibited their products at the centre. The products ranged from embroidered garments to bamboo products to gems and jewellery products, amongst others.

Hon’ble Minister of State (I/C), Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship also participated in the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" initiative by planting a tree at the centre, symbolizing a commitment to environmental sustainability and community involvement. He also took the Swacchata Pledge along with the senior officials of the Ministry, the staff of the centre and beneficiaries as part of the ‘Swacchata Hi Sewa’ campaign.

This launch of the initiatives in Jharkhand is particularly significant considering the ongoing efforts under PMKVY 4.0. The scheme enrolled over 39,136 candidates across 24 districts through various Skill India Centres, emphasizing the dual goals of skill enhancement and ecological responsibility in Jharkhand.





