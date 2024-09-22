ICF builds out educational initiatives in Uzbekistan with school expansion in Khorezm

(MENAFN- Montfort Communications) Tashkent, Uzbekistan – The International Chodiev Foundation (ICF) is pleased to announce the completion of and the opening of a new educational block at Secondary School No. 23 in the Khiva district of the Khorezm region which will expand the facility by 270 students. The project was jointly implemented with the Ministry of Preschool and School Education of the Republic of Uzbekistan.



The new school will help address the current issue of overcrowding in and the lack of available spaces in the Khiva district. It will create 270 new places for children, enabling them to study in comfortable and spacious rooms equipped with modern facilities.



The new educational block is a three-story building that includes nine classrooms, a science class facility, a teachers' room, an administration room, a medical center, toilets and a library. The building, totalling 537 m², has a modern high-quality equipment. The block was constructed on a free area of the school territory and is connected to the existing school building through a ground-level covered passage.



The ICF’s Founder, Dr Patokh Chodiev, commented:



"We are delighted to support the Government’s efforts to develop education and assist in the effort to improve the future of the children of Uzbekistan. We believe that good education can change lives. For many years, the ICF’s activities have been focused on nurturing the potential of the next generation.



The opening of this school marks the next phase of our charitable programme to support the development of education, science and culture in the Republic of Uzbekistan”.



The construction project is part of a comprehensive educational programme implemented by the ICF in Uzbekistan in support of the State Programme for the Development of School Education in 2022-2026. Apart from that, the relevant ICF projects include the sponsorship of two rural residential care schools, a boarding school, and a pre-school education facility, as well as several student scholarship programmes.





