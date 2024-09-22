Media reports N-Korea examines ballistic missile with ‘super large’ warhead

(MENAFN) North Korea has successfully test-fired a new variant of its Hwasong-11 ballistic missile equipped with what it claims is a "super-large" warhead, according to reports from state on Wednesday. The test was described as a direct response to what North Korean leader Kim Jong-un characterized as a "grave threat from external forces."



The missile launch took place at an undisclosed location along North Korea's east coast and was overseen personally by Kim. The Hwasong-11, which has been operational since 2019, has undergone upgrades allowing it to carry a conventional warhead weighing approximately 4.5 tons. This particular missile, similar in design to the United States ATACMS, is launched from a mobile platform and boasts a maximum range of about 410 kilometers (or 250 miles).



While North Korea previously tested a variant of the Hwasong-11 in July capable of supporting a "super-large" warhead, Wednesday's test marked the first occasion the missile was equipped with such a warhead during a launch. Kim emphasized the importance of these advancements, stating that the development of missile capabilities is intrinsically linked to the perceived threats facing North Korea's state security.



"Only when we possess strong power can we deter and frustrate our enemies' strategic miscalculations," Kim asserted, reinforcing his call for continuous improvements to both Pyongyang's nuclear and conventional military assets.



In addition to the ballistic missile test, North Korean state media indicated that a "strategic cruise missile" was also successfully launched on the same day.



The tests have drawn immediate condemnation from South Korea's joint chiefs of staff, who labeled the actions as provocations that pose a serious threat to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula. The continued missile development by North Korea remains a focal point of regional tensions, drawing international scrutiny and calls for diplomatic resolutions.

MENAFN22092024000045015687ID1108701062