ISL 2024-25: Mohun Bagan Seek Redemption Against Northeast United

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 22 (IANS) Mohun Bagan Super Giant will take on NorthEast United in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 season at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan here on Monday.

The Mariners will play their second home game of the season and aim to grab their first win after sharing spoils with Mumbai City FC in the opening clash. NorthEast United, meanwhile, earned a win in their first game, courtesy of a late goal by Alaeddine Ajaraie against Mohammedan SC. They will now take on the Mariners, whom they defeated a few weeks back in the Durand Cup 2024 final and will be upbeat to land their third successive win in Kolkata.

Mohun Bagan have scored in 15 out of the 16 ISL games they have played in 2024. They have found the back of the net in 11 straight games and are now one short of their ISL streak of 12 matches (between March 2021 and January 2022).

NorthEast United FC have kept three clean sheets in the last four games, including two on a trot in the previous couple of matches. If they keep the Mariners at bay in the coming match, it will be the first time they won't concede a goal in three consecutive encounters in the ISL.

Mohun Bagan coach Jose Molina is cautious about his team conceding goals. His side led the Mumbai City FC match 2-0 at the break but after that, gave away two strikes to give up the lead and the three points. He is determined to turn things around in the upcoming fixtures.

“We have to play better and defend better to win matches. Of course, at this moment I'm upset. I'm working every day with my players to avoid conceding goals. We have to focus on that, keep working, stay positive, and hopefully, in the next matches, we will play better,” he said.

Juan Pedro Benali is predicting the Mohun Bagan to come out strongly after their draw against the Islanders.

“Mohun Bagan haven't had the best of results in the last few games. We are talking about a big club, a big team here. They will be eager to get over us and our job is to make it as much as difficult for them. The players are ready,” Benali said.