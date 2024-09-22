Sony suspends free Playstation games for Ukrainians

(MENAFN) Sony has announced that Ukrainian users of the Plus service will have to start paying for their subscriptions again beginning in November 2024. Since March 2022, the Japanese gaming company had provided PlayStation Plus free of charge to Ukrainians as a gesture of support amidst the ongoing conflict with Russia, while simultaneously suspending services in Russia.



In a notification sent to Ukrainian subscribers, Sony stated, “We want to inform you that your free access to PlayStation Plus will end in November 2024.” As part of this transition, users were informed that they would receive a 30-day voucher for September and another for October, allowing them to continue accessing the service without charge until the planned reversion to the original subscription model.



From November 7, users will revert to their previous subscription terms, which currently costs 1,299 Ukrainian hryvnia (approximately USD31.55) for an annual subscription. This change comes as the company acknowledges the unsustainable nature of providing free services indefinitely.



Reactions from the Ukrainian gaming community have been largely appreciative of Sony's support during a challenging time. A Ukrainian gaming site, GamewayUA, expressed gratitude, stating, “We understand that this could not go on forever. Thank you very much for your support, PlayStation!”



While many gamers have expressed their thanks for the complimentary service, concerns linger regarding the affordability of subscriptions moving forward, particularly given the ongoing economic challenges in Ukraine. As the country continues to navigate its circumstances, the return to paid subscriptions may pose a hurdle for some users who have grown accustomed to the free access provided over the past two years.



Sony's decision marks a significant shift in its policy toward Ukraine, emphasizing both the company's commitment to supporting the nation during tumultuous times and the necessity of returning to standard business operations.

