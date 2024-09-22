Giriraj Singh Slams Rahul Gandhi Over Anti-Sikh Remarks

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) Union Giriraj Singh on Sunday strongly criticised the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi.

Speaking to IANS, Singh accused Gandhi of being anti-Sikh and reminded him of past controversies.

He stated, "There is anti-Sikh sentiment in your DNA, and you have insulted the Sikh community."

The Union minister further said, "Rahul Gandhi claims that the BJP has twisted his statements. Why would the BJP do that? You were making all sorts of remarks about India while in the US, insulting Prime Minister Modi and the Sikh community."

"How will the Sikh community ever forget the 1984 riots, which are deeply embedded in your party's DNA? Even your father said that when a big tree falls, the ground shakes. You didn't just shake the ground; you kept all the murderers close and even gave them party tickets. Your anti-Sikh stance is evident, and you continue to insult the Sikh community," the BJP leader added.

Commenting on Congress' alliance with the National Conference (NC), Singh added, "Kharge Sahab, you haven't just betrayed the Sikh community, but also the entire nation by allying with NC. The country wants to know why you are saying that Article 370 will be reinstated if you come to power."

"Your leaders are visiting Pakistan, speaking in the language of Pakistanis, and you all are echoing their words. What is going on? This is a national betrayal, a conspiracy against India," he added.

Rahul Gandhi recently visited the US, where some of his statements sparked widespread debate in political circles. The controversy continues to be a focal point of discussion.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi took to his social media account on X and questioned the BJP in a post.

In his post, he wrote, "The BJP has been spreading lies about my remarks in America. I want to ask every Sikh brother and sister in India and abroad - is there anything wrong in what I have said? Shouldn't India be a country where every Sikh - and every Indian - can freely practise their religion without fear? As usual, the BJP is resorting to lies. They are desperate to silence me because they cannot stand the truth. But I will always speak up for the values that define India: our unity in diversity, equality, and love.