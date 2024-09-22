Anker is iPhone Ready with its iPower Collection

(MENAFN- Novellus PR & Comms) Dubai, UAE: 19 September 2024 – Anker, the World’s Number 1 Mobile Charging Brand and Official Charging Partner of UFC, is ready with its iPower collection featuring an extensive range of products for the latest iPhone 16 series. With advanced engineering and superior durability, these products are built to enhance the features of Apple's flagship devices, perfectly suited for tech-savvy consumers in the UAE and across the GCC region.



With the new iPhone models offering unparalleled innovation and performance, Anker's suite of accessories and charging solutions complements these features to ensure seamless usage in the dynamic, fast-paced lifestyles of regional customers.



“We are thrilled to offer solutions that perfectly align with the latest iPhone 16 series,” said Faisal Shah, General Manager of Anker Innovations, Middle East, Africa and South Asia. “In our region, where users are constantly on the move and rely on their devices for work and entertainment, our products provide exceptional protection, performance, and convenience to ensure their iPhones are always performing at their peak.”



Anker Launches the All-New MagGo Clear Case for iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max



Anker has just introduced the MagGo Clear Case, specifically designed for the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, taking full advantage of the smartphone’s enhanced MagSafe technology. This newly launched case features 12N magnets, providing a 40% stronger magnetic hold than typical cases, ensuring secure attachment for users constantly on the move.



The case includes advanced anti-yellowing technology, preserving its pristine look over time. The MagGo Clear Case is ideal for those who want premium protection and seamless wireless charging while maintaining a sleek, stylish appearance.



Shielding the Super Retina XDR Display with the Easy Fit Screen Protector Kit



The iPhone 16 boasts an impressive Super Retina XDR display, delivering stunning clarity, vibrant colors, and superior brightness. Whether watching videos, engaging in gaming, or working remotely, this screen is essential to the user experience, especially in countries like the UAE, where mobile content consumption is on the rise.



Anker’s Easy Fit Screen Protector Kit ensures the safety of this display without compromising its quality. Made with high-alumina silicon glass, the protector maintains 91% light transmittance, allowing for crisp, clear visuals while offering shatterproof protection. It shields the screen from scratches, dirt, and accidental drops, providing essential protection for busy professionals or content creators in the region.

3-in-1 Wireless Charging Stations for all your devices

Anker’s iPhone 16-ready Qi2-compatible MagGo wireless charging stations offer fast and reliable charging. As the iPhone 16, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max come equipped with MagSafe, these three charging stations allow users to make the most of this technology, ensuring seamless, high-speed wireless charging with precise magnetic alignment for efficient energy transfer.



The first is a 3-in-1 Foldable charging station is perfect for iPhone 16 users who want to keep all their devices—iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch—charged together. Its foldable design makes it ideal for users who value both portability and space efficiency.



The second flat 3-in-1 charging station brings an elevated experience with its sleek, space-saving design, catering to users of the iPhone 16 series who need an elegant, clutter-free solution to keep their devices powered while offering the same fast 15W charging capability.



The third standing 3-in-1 charging station is tailored for those seeking a more compact setup, blending in seamlessly with any environment. This model is an excellent option for iPhone 16 users looking for minimalism without compromising functionality or power.



Reliable and Fast Charging Anytime, Anywhere



The iPhone 16 series, with its enhanced MagSafe technology, pairs perfectly with the Anker MagGo 10,000mAh Power Bank, offering quick wireless charging for those constantly on the move. With fast wireless charging capabilities, users of the iPhone 16, 16 Pro, and Pro Max can keep their devices powered throughout the day without worry.



This power bank’s 10,000mAh capacity ensures long-lasting power, making it a vital accessory for iPhone 16 users who travel or engage in work or entertainment on the go. Its sleek design complements the premium look and feel of the iPhone 16 series.



Fast-Charging Power for iPhone 16 series



The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max support fast charging, allowing users to charge their devices up to 50% in just 30 minutes. This feature is crucial for users in the UAE and Saudi Arabia who demand long-lasting battery life to power through their workdays and personal activities without interruption.



The Anker 511 Charger (Nano 3) is the ideal solution, delivering high-speed charging in a compact form. Compatible with USB-C and MagSafe charging, this charger ensures users can quickly recharge their iPhones at home, in the office, or on the go. Its sleek design and portability make it the perfect accessory for those who value both functionality and convenience.



Anker’s iPower collection is designed to empower iPhone 16 users with a seamless blend of innovation, convenience, and protection. Whether you're looking for fast-charging solutions, premium accessories like the MagGo Clear Case or Easy Fit Screen Protector Kit, or versatile 3-in-1 charging stations, Anker ensures that your devices are always powered and protected.



While most of these products are now available in the UAE, the MagGo Case and Easy Fit Screen Protector Kit will be available starting 20th September 2024.





