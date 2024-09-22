Azerpoct Commemorates Key Anniversaries With New Stamps
9/22/2024 3:08:56 AM
Since the beginning of its activity, "Azerpoct" LLC has depicted
significant days, historical events, and social challenges in the
country and around the world on its brands. The upcoming stamps are
dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the "Contract of the Century,"
Azernews reports.
On this occasion, "Azerpoct" has produced six types of postal
blocks that are now in circulation. The stamps feature historical
moments from the oil industry, including oil platforms and the
inscription "30 Years of the Contract of the Century."
This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the Oil Rocks. To
commemorate this occasion, "Azerpoct" has created a special stamp
featuring the Caspian Sea and Oil Rocks.
The stamps were designed by artist Orkhan Garayev and designer
Gunel Iskenderova.
