Azerpoct Commemorates Key Anniversaries With New Stamps

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Since the beginning of its activity, "Azerpoct" LLC has depicted significant days, historical events, and social challenges in the country and around the world on its brands. The upcoming stamps are dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the "Contract of the Century," Azernews reports.

On this occasion, "Azerpoct" has produced six types of postal blocks that are now in circulation. The stamps feature historical moments from the oil industry, including oil platforms and the inscription "30 Years of the Contract of the Century."

This year also marks the 75th anniversary of the Oil Rocks. To commemorate this occasion, "Azerpoct" has created a special stamp featuring the Caspian Sea and Oil Rocks.

The stamps were designed by artist Orkhan Garayev and designer Gunel Iskenderova.