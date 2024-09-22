COLDPLAY ANNOUNCES ABU DHABI SHOW FOR THE RECORD-BREAKING MUSIC OF THE SPHERES WORLD TOUR

(MENAFN- Katch ) Following the sellout success of Coldplay’s summer 2024 European stadium shows and the announcement of eight new shows in the UK, Coldplay takes their Music Of The Spheres World Tour to unprecedented heights by announcing an exclusive performance in the UAE, with a massive show in Abu Dhabi, making it the only show for the full Middle East region. Fans can sign up for first access to tickets via the Coldplay presale at



The Grammy Award-winning band, known for their electrifying performances and timeless hits, will perform one show in Abu Dhabi on January 11th, 2025, at the iconic Zayed Sports City Stadium. This announcement marks a historic moment for UAE fans, who have been eagerly awaiting Coldplay’s return to the capital since 2016. Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour show in the UAE is proudly presented by Live Nation.



Tickets for Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres World Tour in Abu Dhabi will be available on Live Nation Middle East, the Middle East’s leading entertainment platform. The artist presale will begin on September 25, 2024, at 12 Noon (PM) at and the Live Nation pre-sale will begin September 26, at 12 Noon (PM) at The General On-Sale will begin on September 27, 2024, at 12 Noon (PM), giving all fans a chance to secure their spot at one of the most highly anticipated concerts of the decade.



Coldplay have also confirmed they will make a limited number of Infinity Tickets available for the shows at 12pm local time on Friday, November 22. Infinity Tickets are released for every Coldplay show to make the Music Of The Spheres World Tour accessible to fans for an affordable price. They will cost the local currency equivalent of €20 per ticket and must be bought in pairs. They are restricted to a maximum of two tickets per purchaser, and must be bought in pairs (which will be located next to each other). Locations will be revealed when fans pick up their tickets in person at the box office on the day of the show and can be throughout the venue from the floor to the upper levels, side view seats and everywhere in between.



Since kicking off in March 2022, the Music Of The Spheres World Tour has sold over 10 million tickets across Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, making it the most highly attended tour by a group of all time. Adding to its extensive two and a half year outing, along with Abu Dhabi, the tour is also travelling to Mumbai, Seoul and Hong Kong between January and April of 2025. The dates announced will see the band continuing to make good on their efforts to reach every corner of the globe. The tour has also received rave reviews from fans and critics alike, picking up accolades including Favourite Touring Artist at the 2022 AMAs and Tour of The Year at the 2023 iHeartRadio Awards.



In addition to performing several hits from their GRAMMY Album of the Year-nominated Music Of The Spheres and new singles “We Pray,” and “feelslikeimfallinginlove” off their upcoming release Moon Music, the group will incorporate anthems from the band’s incredible catalogue, including “Yellow”, “The Scientist”, “Clocks”, “Fix You”, “Viva La Vida”, “Paradise”, “A Sky Full Of Stars” and “Adventure Of A Lifetime” into the spectacular stadium show bursting with lasers, fireworks, and LED wristbands. The UAE show promises to deliver an unforgettable experience with mesmerising lights, pyrotechnics, dreamy experiences and larger-than-life performances that fans have come to love and expect from the band.



Coldplay’s upcoming new album, Moon Music, lands on October 4, 2024 and notably will set new standards for sustainability, with each LP made from 100% recycled plastic bottles (nine per record). It is available to pre-order now on EcoCD, EcoRecord LP and digital. Current single WE PRAY - with Little Simz, Burna Boy, Elyanna and TINI - is the iTunes chart-topping follow-up to June’s double MTV VMAs-nominated single feelslikeimfallinginlove, which reached Number 1 on both the UK’s airplay chart and the Official Big Top 40. Chris Martin posted a video offering some insight into the album and its accompanying Notebook Edition, saying: “I think what this album is about is a response to struggling with all the conflict within oneself, within myself, and also all the conflict outside, and working out what the best response is. And I think what Moon Music is trying to say is maybe love is the best response.”



The band recently issued an update on their sustainability initiatives, revealing that, on a show-by-show comparison, the current tour has so far produced 59% less CO2e emissions than their previous stadium tour in 2016/17, exceeding their original target of a 50% reduction. More than 9 million trees have already been planted around the world (with a further million to be planted before the end of the year). Full info can be found at sustainability.coldplay.com. Additionally, DHL is the Official Logistics Partner of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour, supporting the band in their mission to cut tour emissions by 50%.





MENAFN22092024005479012134ID1108700456