Expats Sportev Earns ISC Recognition

Doha, Qatar: Expats SportEv, a prominent sports organization in Qatar, has been officially recognised by the Indian Sports Centre (ISC), the governing body for sports under the Embassy of India.

The recognition acknowledges the organisation's contributions to promoting a sporting culture among expatriates in Qatar, particularly within the Indian community.

For years, Expats Sportev has played a pivotal role in fostering athletic excellence and organizing major sporting events, most notably the Indian Community Sports Meet. This annual event, which takes place in celebration of Qatar's National Sports Day, is the largest expatriate sports event in the country, drawing athletes and sports enthusiasts from various disciplines.

The official recognition from the ISC highlights Expats Sportev's“meritorious service in the field of sports,” honouring its commitment to creating a vibrant sports culture in Qatar. Abdul Ghafoor AR, President of Expats Sportev, received the letter of recognition from Sachin Dinakar, First Secretary of the Indian Embassy, during a ceremony held at the Indian Cultural Centre (ICC).

The event was attended by several distinguished guests, including ISC President E P Abdul Rahman, ICC President AP Manikandan, and Indian Community Benevolent Forum (ICBF) President Shanavaz Bava.