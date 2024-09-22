Casualty Toll Hits 21 After Russian FAB-250 Bomb Targets Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The number of those affected as a result of the latest Russian bombardment of Kharkiv increased to 21.

This was reported by the head of the regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov , Ukrinform saw.

"FAB-250 was used 'against' a high-rise apartment block where dozens of residents were sleeping. At least 18 casualties, including three minors," the administration chief wrote on Telegram.

Syniehubov later clarified that 21 persons sought medical help.

Two killed, 21 injured in enemy onregion in past day

Earlier, tentative reports said 13 people were affected, aged 8 to 84 years. Among them were three children aged 17, 17, and 8. Two civilians were in grave condition.

Most of those who sought medical assistance suffered acute stress.

Six people were hospitalized and 60 residents of the apartment block were evacuated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, last night, Russian kamikaze drones attacked Ukraine from the north.

Photo: Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram