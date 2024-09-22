RG To Address Rally In Srinagar On Monday

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on September 23 to address election rallies in support of candidates for the upcoming assembly election.

Sources said that Gandhi will address a rally in Surankote area of Poonch, followed by a rally in central Shalteng constituency of Srinagar.

“In Surankote he will seek votes for Congress-NC alliance candidate Shahnawaz Choudhary. In Srinagar, he will seek support for JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra,” said a Congress leader.

So far Gandhi has addressed three rallies in Jammu and Kashmir which include a rally in support of former PCC president Vikar Rasool Wani at Sangaldan and two rallies in support of AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmed Mir in Dooru constituency of south Kashmir.

The last date for campaigning for the second phase of Assembly election is September 23, in which Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu region and Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir region will vote.



