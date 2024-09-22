RG To Address Rally In Srinagar On Monday
Date
9/22/2024 12:11:05 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Jammu- Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi will visit Jammu and Kashmir on September 23 to address election rallies in support of congress candidates for the upcoming assembly election.
Sources said that Gandhi will address a rally in Surankote area of Poonch, followed by a rally in central Shalteng constituency of Srinagar.
ADVERTISEMENT
“In Surankote he will seek votes for Congress-NC alliance candidate Shahnawaz Choudhary. In Srinagar, he will seek support for JKPCC president Tariq Hameed Karra,” said a Congress leader.
ADVERTISEMENT
So far Gandhi has addressed three rallies in Jammu and Kashmir which include a rally in support of former PCC president Vikar Rasool Wani at Sangaldan and two rallies in support of AICC general secretary Ghulam Ahmed Mir in Dooru constituency of south Kashmir.
The last date for campaigning for the second phase of Assembly election is September 23, in which Rajouri and Poonch districts of Jammu region and Srinagar, Budgam and Ganderbal districts of Kashmir region will vote.
Read Also
Rahul Gandhi To Meet J&K Professionals
Your Vote For INDIA Bloc Will Ensure Return Of Your Rights: Rahul To People Of J&K
MENAFN22092024000215011059ID1108700350
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.