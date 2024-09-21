FM, Algerian Counterpart Talk Ties, Gaza, West Bank, Lebanon

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

New York, Sept. 21 (Petra) -- Deputy Prime and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriate Affairs Ayman Safadi met on Saturday with Algerian Minister of Foreign Affairs and National Community Abroad, Ahmad Attaf.The discussions highlighted the two countries' shared interest in forging fraternal relations and concentrated on efforts to halt Israeli aggression against Gaza and the dangerous escalation against the occupied West and Lebanon.During their meeting on the sidelines of the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly, the two ministers emphasized their desire to expand the scope of cooperation in a variety of fields and promising sectors with a clear positive impact that benefits both countries.The two ministers underlined that the first step in preventing the region from devolving into a full-scale regional conflict is to put an end to the aggression against Gaza and the humanitarian crisis that exists there.They underscored the need for the international community to shoulder its responsibilities and compel Israel to stop its aggression on Gaza, the West Bank, and Lebanon and to respect international law and international humanitarian law.Safadi and Attaf, whose country represents the Arab Group in the Security Council, stressed the need for the Security Council to fulfill its responsibilities in confronting Israel, its violations of international law, and its threat to peace and security in the region.The two ministers warned of the consequences of Israel's continued escalation against Lebanon, condemned the targeting of civilians and the indiscriminate killing of civilians, and reiterated that Jordan and Algeria stand by Lebanon, its security, stability and safety of its citizens.